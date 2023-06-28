Samsung has found the only way to beat AirPods — with an incredible Pokemon collaboration

AirPods are many things – but you could never call them fun. That smooth, round case and clinical color choice makes for a subdued look and experience, one that screams 'MINIMALISM ABOVE ALL ELSE', and you know what? Sometimes its fun when companies make things that embrace something with a little more substance.

Case in point – the Samsung Galaxy Buds X Pokemon collaboration that slips some of Samsungs best earbuds in a Pokemon-themed case to make your day at least a little more fun.

Gotta Catch em' All

You can get the cases in the form of three different Pokemon – the sleepy Snorlax, the shape-shifting Ditto, and the rotund Jigglypuff. Each is like a very large, slightly unwieldy case for the buds, and it appears as though the buds themselves remain untouched by the Pokemon theming – they are just the black version of the buds.

You can get them in the form of a package that comes with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for 129,000 Korean Won ($100), or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for 199,000 Korean Won ($150). Both are available from the Samsung store in Gangnam and the online store in Korea. You can also get the buds cases itself on their own – although both 'packages' come with a cute sticker, according to Samsung's press release.

The Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best in-ear buds that you can buy, making a more difficult decision for even the most stalwart AirPods Pro 2 user. They cost less than Apple's option but bring great sound quality and solid noise canceling to the table to tempt users their way. These Pokemon cases, alas, don't seem to be coming to the US any time soon – although a Pokemon fan can always hope, and dream.

I want the Ditto one. He's fun.