Save 60% and block out all the noise with these Shure ANC headphones

The best pair of noise-canceling headphones is often not the best sounding nor even the best at blocking noise — sometimes, it’s the best that you can get from your budget. These Shure ANC AONIC headphones were already a good price, but at the moment you can save $150 in a truly epic headphones deal over at Amazon.

The headphones now cost a very tasty $99 rather than $250, bringing them down to the lowest price they’ve ever been. If you’re looking for an alternative to those Beats over-ears you’ve been watching with jealous eyes or even some in-ear AirPods, then this deal could be what sways you to something a little different.

$150 saving

Shure AONIC 40 ANC | $249 $99 at Amazon These Shure headphones might not get close to the AirPods Max, but at the moment you can buy five pairs of these headphones for the same price — and still be left with some change after the fact. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the AONIC 40, so well worth taking them into consideration.

We’re yet to review the Shure AONIC 40, but if my experience with Shure gear is anything to go by, they’ll be pretty great. The internet sure (see what I did there) seems to agree, with 4-star ratings from the top of a Google search to the bottom. Reviewers seem to like the sound quality most of all, and the customization options seem to be a popular addition.

Shure has long made some of the best professional audio gear around, with its SM57 mics being one of the most popular mics for a range of applications the world over. Shure puts its expertise to work with the AONIC 40, which join Shure’s range of popular studio monitor headphones, and go up against the mid-range headphone space filled with identical-looking Sony and Sennheiser options. This deal really makes them stick out more than ever, making them a great deal for anyone looking for some new ANC headphones. That, and they're now the same price as the AirPods 2 — so that's some food for thought.