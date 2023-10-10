Save $100 on Sennheiser's special edition wireless earbuds in this Prime Big Deal Days price drop

We've come to really like Sennheiser earbuds and headphones here at iMore, and the CX Plus are an excellent pair of buds that sit smack bang in the middle of the range. They've got loads of features like noise canceling and access to the Sonos app, and the fit options out of the box make sure that everyone and anyone can get a comfortable fit out of the little buds. The Special edition means that these are the matte black version, for a very slick look.

The Big Deal Days sale is going to run across the next couple of days, with loads of deals on some top tech. Apple devices are a part of that, as well as thousands of other devices that you might be looking to lay your fingers on.

In-ear buds with low prices

Sennheiser CX Plus| $179 $119 at Amazon The premium option The special edition of the CX plus is a rather fetching matte black version of the already excellent CX plus earbuds. Known for sound quality, Sennheiser put its all into the CX plus, with some top-of-the-shelf features for less than other, more expensive earbuds. This $60 saving is nothing to sniff at either.

A pair of these isn't going to be quite like a pair of AirPods Pro 2 — for one, they're a more subdued black, rather than bright white. They also fit differently, but sit snugly in the ear for a tighter seal around the eartip, rather than the stem-like style of AirPods. They are an excellent pair of earbuds though, and they should be in your consideration if you're looking for a new pair.

This deal is only likely to last the length of the Big Deal Days sale, so if you're after a pair, then you'll need to act fast.

