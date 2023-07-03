Save $70 on Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 — premium AirPods Pro 2 rivals on sale

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 often steal the headlines when it comes to top-notch in-ear earphones, but they've never been the last word when it comes to overall audio quality. While Apple's buds are great at integrating with Apple's other products, if you want ultimate sound quality you should be looking elsewhere — and a great place to start would be the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2.

Though pricier than Apple's offering, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 offer even more premium features than AirPods Pro 2 — and ahead of Prime Day you can pick them up for just $329, a sweet saving of $70 over their usual price.

With class-leading noise-cancellation, 9.2mm dual hybrid drive units and a 24-bit connection with Qualcomm aptX compatibility, they're well set to squeeze the very best from your favorite tunes.

Big Bowers & Wilkins savings

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 | $399 $329 at Amazon Small design, big sound, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 offer the best noise-cancelling you can find in in-ear earbuds, as well as drivers and codec support to make hi-res audio sing.

Now it's worth noting this isn't the very cheapest we've seen these earphones this year. They've been as low as $299 at some points. But while we wait for the full Apple Prime Day deals reveal, with Amazon's annual sale kicking off on July 11th and 12th, this may still represent one of the better audio deals you're likely to see.

