Save up to $100 off the Beats in-ear range with these monster headphone deals

We're pretty vocal in our love for the Beats range of headphones, including the little in-ears they produce. The whole lineup is already pretty well-priced, easily competing with higher-priced options. At the moment those prices are even better, with some good price drops over at Amazon.

That includes the Beats Studio Buds, a super fun little pair of noise canceling in-ears, the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which contain Apple's own H1 chip from the AirPods Pro, and finally, the Beats Fit Pro, also featuring the H1 chip. You'll save up to $100 depending on the pair you opt for.

Beats line reduced by up to $100

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro | $249 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This pair of Beats is where you're going to find the biggest discount. With them, you'll get, in essence, a pair of AirPods designed to stay in your ears while you exercise with their more pronounced ear hooks and more in-ear design. You'll get $100 off a pair at Amazon at the moment, which is nothing to be sniffed at.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds | $149 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Studio Buds are the little sibling of the family, with the lowest price to boot. You'll still get some great features, like noise-canceling and transparency mode, but you'll pay a little less to get it. Currently, you'll save $50 off a pair, so you'll barely pay $100.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro | $199 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Beats Fit Pro have always been a great option over their cousins, the AirPods Pro, because of their price. These are already a good $50 cheaper than the Apple branded pair, and you get most of the features. Now, you'll save a further $40, making them $90 cheaper than the new AirPods Pro. Not bad at all.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro X Kim K | $199 $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These are nothing more than the Beats Fit Pro but in some Kim Kardashian-chosen skin tones. The idea is to blend into your ear with a range of tones for different people's skin. These haven't seen much of a reduction since launch, so $20 off is always a bonus.

The Beats line of in-ears features some of our favorite headphones, so any discounts are always welcome. This time we've got a couple of lowest-ever prices, so it's well worth a look.

They all have the same feature set, but some more premium than others. Our pick would be the Beats Studio Buds. They are properly tiny and slip into any ear shape without issue. They sound good, and the noise canceling is perfectly adequate for most use cases. Whichever you choose though, you're going to get a great deal.

If you really want a pair of Apple's own headphone line, then you'll want to check out the best AirPods deals so that you can save some money when picking up a pair.