Sony's AirPods Pro alternatives are $50 off at Amazon
Excellent little noise cancelers.
AirPods Pro are very good, but they are now getting a little long in the tooth. In the time since their release, other companies have leaped in to release products that rival the AirPods Pro, sharing features and adding new ones to the table. Sony is one of the most prolific, with entire product lines designed to take some of Apple's business - the LinkBuds S are the latest in the lineup.
AirPods Pro features with Sony sound
Sony LinkBuds S |
$199 now $148 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sony's LinkBud lineup has some really interesting offerings, and the LinkBuds S are the Japanese giant's latest answer to the AirPods Pro. They're small, with ANC and a transparency mode. They're usually around the $200 range, so this discount brings them to their lowest price ever.
If the AirPods Pro aren't up your street, but you're looking for a pair of noise-canceling in-ears, then the Sony LinkBuds S will be just the thing you're looking for. They're a compact option with soft, silicon tips to make a good seal with your ear.
They charge over USB-C too, so you can plug the charging case into your best MacBook should they start to run out of juice. Sound-wise they're going to be less balanced than the AirPods Pro, with an increased low end and Sony's now signature bass-forward sound profile. They won't set your ears alight with life-alteringly good sound, but if you were after that you're probably not looking at a pair of Bluetooth in-ears.
This deal brings them to their lowest ever price, with a whole $52 off. That makes them $20 cheaper than the AirPods Pro today, and even cheaper than the AirPods 3 - and for the money, you're going to get a lot more earphone. While you may not get Apple's spatial audio, you most certainly won't miss it. If you really want a pair of AirPods, however, you should check out the cheapest AirPods deals and sales.
