Sony’s cryptic tweet could signal the arrival of new AirPods Pro 2 rival

The AirPods Pro 2 have no end of competitors, but now it looks they're going to get another as Sony re-enters the fray with a new product. In a mysterious tweet that simply reads 'For the silence. For the sound. Stay tuned...you'll want to hear this. #mysony', the tech giant, gives a date and not much more.

On July 24th, at 9 am PT, it seems like Sony will have some kind of launch event for a new product, and given the language around sound and silence in the tweet, it seems likely it will be for the long-rumored and eagerly anticipated Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

New XM5 announcement?

For the silence. For the sound. ​Stay tuned...you'll want to hear this.​#MySony pic.twitter.com/m9p0NV5LG2July 18, 2023 See more

We've had sporadic bits and pieces about Sony's latest venture into the earbud market, such as a new shape, a new finish, and a snazzy new carrying case. Expect as well improved battery life, better sound quality, and, crucially, more impressive noise canceling.

Bringing the fight directly to the AirPods Pro 2 is always going to be something of an ordeal, and it looks like if you want to get a pair when they arrive, you're going to have to pay a little more than the AirPods. There's a rumored price increase to $349, which is a staggering $100 more than Apple's option — so let's hope they're a whole lot better.

In the meantime, stick that date in your diary so that you don't miss Sony's unveiling of... something. Of course, we could be completely wrong, and it could be an event about a different pair of new earbuds, new headphones, or even something totally different. Maybe there'll even be more than what we're hoping for, such as new colors for existing products, like Sony's over-ear headphones, the WH-1000XM5. Until the date in the tweet rolls around, however, we'll not know. Hopefully, however, we'll find out more about a pair of earbuds that are likely to go into our list of the best in-ear Bluetooth earbuds.