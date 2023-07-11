The AirPods 3 are available for $139 this Prime Day
A brilliant deal.
The AirPods 3 are some of our favorite earbuds despite their age. This Amazon Prime Day, they are available for $139 instead of their regular price of $169. It's not that much of a saving, but it makes an already great purchase that little bit more affordable.
It's not their lowest price ever, but it's a solid saving that makes the AirPods 3 worth picking up if you're in the market for a pair of earbuds. If you're looking for other models of AirPods, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max, be sure to check out our best AirPods Prime Day deals to get the best offers around.
Grab some AirPods 3 for less this Prime Day
AirPods 3 |
$169 $39 at Amazon
The AirPods 3 are a fantastic wireless earbud option. They don’t frequently see any kind of discount so $30 off makes them worth picking up. We think it's unlikely that they’ll see much more of a discount over Prime Day, but we’ve been wrong before.
Price Check: Apple $179 | B&H Photo $174 | Best Buy $169
The AirPods 3 are the best way to get AirPods without destroying your bank account on a more premium offering. That does mean that there are fewer features on board compared to the more expensive models, but these are still no slouch.
There's no active noise canceling like the AirPods Pro 2, but they have Spatial Audio and still connect to your iPhone in an instant. The AirPods 3 are some of the best wireless earbuds for your iPhone, although the competition is heating up with offerings from all big audio brands. That said, for $139 you can't go wrong with AirPods 3.
This Prime Day, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new AirPods or maybe even a MacBook, like the M1 MacBook Air, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day.
Stay tuned to iMore throughout the event, as we'll be the best place to know when an Apple deal is live on Amazon.
