The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C aren’t even out yet, and you can already save $50 on a pair

While they were announced somewhat unceremoniously over the course of the Wonderlust event, the newly updated USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are almost upon us, with a shipping date of Friday, September 22. There’s a launch price of $249 so they will be a tricky sell to those who already have a pair for even the most seasoned salesmen; unless, it would appear, that salesman works for Best Buy.

If you head over to the Best Buy website right now and go to preorder a pair of the USB-C equipped AirPods Pro 2, you’ll find a very tasty $50 discount available, bringing them down to a very reasonable $199.

That, for something that is not even out yet, is a monster deal.

AirPods Pro 2 USB-C — what is even the difference?

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have one key difference to the older pair. As you might imagine, this is the USB-C port on the bottom. This brings some key advantages over the previous model, not least because you’ll only need one cable, no matter what’s in your bag. One of the coolest is that you can plug a USB-C cable into your iPhone, and the other end of that cable into your AirPods, and charge the AirPods battery with the iPhone. Nice.

There are some other updates as well, with a new serial number on the buds themselves. They are built to be ready for Vision Pro next year, with new lossless support for your viewing and listening pleasure. It’s not a massive update, however, so beyond those two points, there’s not much new.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C — should you upgrade?

Unless you’re planning on getting a Vision Pro headset, then that’s a resounding ‘no.’ As far as we can tell at the moment these are going to sound exactly the same as the ones you’ve already got, with the only difference being better lossless support for Vision Pro and that USB-C port on the bottom.

If you’re in the market for a new pair, then this deal makes them an even better bet than ever, and well worth picking up over the now reduced lightning version. Just remember that it’s a preorder, so your order won’t ship until Friday, September 22.