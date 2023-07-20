The brand new Beats Studio Pro already have $50 off — but you still shouldn’t buy them
They're new, they're the same as the old ones, and they're reduced.
The Beats Studio Pro aren't even officially out yet, but they're already reduced by $50 at B&H Photo, where you can preorder a pair for $299. Whether it's an error or a deliberate decision, if you want to save a little on the headphones then you'd better get in there fast so that the price doesn't zap itself into nothing.
We're here, however, to tell you that you shouldn't — because they're not very good.
Already $50 off
In our review, we gave the Beats Studio Pro two and a half stars. Now, that means a couple of things: It means that number one, they are functional, but also number two, they are not worth the asking price. Getting down to it, we concluded that for $150-$200 the Beats Studio Pro made a little more sense, but at full price, they are perhaps the worst-value headphones you can find.
You'll notice that the reduced price at B&H Photo still isn't that $200 price, and still $100 too much. Don't be tempted — they don't sound good, they're built like toys, and the new carrying pouch is a weird, nonsensensical decision. Thankfully, there are loads of other options if you want a better pair of over-ear noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 sound better, feel better built, and block more noise than the Beats; and crucially you'll often find them at great prices under $300 at Amazon. The Sony WH-1000XM4 have superior noise canceling, and a much better case; you'll find then just over $300 at Amazon. There are more beyond, and they all present a far better value than the Beats. Stretch your budget by a few bucks and pick up the now regularly discounted AirPods Max — despite what you might read around, they're still way better than the Beats, and you can find those for around $450-$500 at Amazon.
Just avoid the Beats.
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
