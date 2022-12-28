The only post-Christmas deal worth its salt is $120 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 for a new lowest ever price

The Sony WH-1000XM5 remain some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and with this new price, they are some of the best value too. While the discount is only on the silver version, this is the most significant saving we've ever seen on these headphones making for the best Christmas deal we've seen anywhere. This price might not last long, so make sure you're in there quick if you're looking to bag a pair with all that Christmas money you received.

Sony WH-1000XM5 new lowest price - but only on the Silver

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Silver | $399 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This deal may only be on the Silver color variant of the headphones, but it's well worth the color restriction. It's a full $120 lower than MSRP, and $78 lower than the previous lowest price. It also brings them more closely in line with competitors like the Bose QC45. If you absolutely need a pair of the black version, then you can pick some up from Amazon for $348 (opens in new tab) - but that's a hefty premium to pay for a different color.

At this price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are around half the cost of the AirPods Max. For the price, you'll get a pair of headphones that might not be built quite as well as the Apple offering, but the noise canceling is superior and, to some, the sound profile is better too.

However, whether either of these things matters to you is by the by. This deal not only makes them half the price of the AirPods Max, it also makes them a better value than others in the competition. They are now the same price as the Bose QC45s, for example, and bring a more exciting design and better sound to the table.

If you'd rather grab a pair of the AirPods Max, then we know where to find all the best AirPods sales and deals so that you can save a little when you pick some up.