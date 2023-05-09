These AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are as cheap as they've ever been

The AirPods Pro 2 are among the best wireless earbuds you're likely to find, but at $250 they aren't the cheapest. Now you can pick a pair up while saving some money which makes the whole thing a little easier to swallow.

Not that you should be swallowing AirPods, that's not what we meant. But we can all probably agree that picking up a pair of AirPods Pro 2 with $50 off is the kind of deal that shouldn't be ignored. Especially when you consider that this is as cheap as AirPods Pro 2 tend to get.

AirPods Pro 2 with $50 off

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 for just $199.99 (opens in new tab) Right now is your chance to get your hands — and ears — on a pair of Apple's best wireless earbuds while only paying a fraction of the normal price. Not only are the earbuds just $199.99, but you'll also get 90 days of free Amazon Music Unlimited thrown in as well.

This deal doesn't require that you do any work so just place your order and start planning your playlists. No discount codes and no on-screen coupons are needed, and placing your order now means you'll save that $50 and 20% at the point of purchase.

The AirPods Pro 2 offer all of the bells and whistles we've come to expect from Apple's earbuds including the H2 chip. That means that instant device switching and pairing plus Hey Siri support are included, and you can look forward to active noise cancellation the likes of which no AirPods have offered to date.

If you've been holding off treating yourself to a new pair of wireless earbuds this could well be the deal that you've been waiting for. Just make sure to order your AirPods Pro 2 now before this deal is gone for good.