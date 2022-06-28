A UK woman has narrowly avoided hospital after swallowing one of her AirPods when she mistook it for a vitamin.

Outspoken TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp took to Twitter Sunday stating:

In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don't recommend it. I've managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore.

Allsopp claims she accidentally ingested one of the buds while "downing my vitamins", but says she avoided having to go to the hospital by forcing herself to throw it back up.

Allsopp, who has drawn criticism on social media before over comments surrounding young people and home affordability, didn't garner much sympathy over the mishap. Many comments called her out for apparently making up the story, while others suggested that it was a ridiculous mistake to make, to which she responded:

See, not quite as daft as some might say. pic.twitter.com/Gw0qSj8BOV — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 27, 2022

Apple's tiny best true wireless earbuds are no stranger to the digestive tract. In 2021 a man who slept with his AirPods in accidentally swallowed one and had to attend the emergency room after losing his AirPods one night and then feeling a "distinct blockage" in the center of his chest.

In 2020 a seven-year-old ended up in hospital after swallowing AirPods he received for Christmas.

