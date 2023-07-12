These ANC wireless earbuds are way cheaper than AirPods Pro this Prime Day

The Prime Day deals just keep on coming and the latest to pop up on our deal-finding radar is a pair of wireless earbuds for just $64.99 and you don't have to do a thing. No discount codes, no on-screen coupons. Just bargain earbuds for all.

Those bargain earbuds come in the shape of the 1MORE Aero wireless earbuds, a pair that comes in both white and black to suit most tastes. They'd normally retail for around $110 but Amazon is now selling them with a 31% and $45 discount. Just remember that this is a Prime Day deal so you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber and to place your order soon, before it's too late. Not already a member? There's a free Amazon Prime trial, too.

1MORE Aero wireless earbuds | $110 $64.99 at Amazon Not all wireless earbuds have to be AirPods and right now you can pick up a budget pair of 1MORE Aero earbuds for a steal. Both the white and black versions are on offer for just $64.99 and both offer 28 hours of battery life and wireless charging.

Sure, AirPods Pro are pretty great but they aren't cheap. They can be had for less if you check out our AirPods Prime Day deals, but these 1MORE Aero earbuds still have them licked in terms of value.

The list of features is pretty solid, too. You'll get 28 hours of battery life and a wireless charging case to start out. On top of that, 1MORE has also added QuietMax active noise cancellation technology. There's also support for voice calls using the six built-in microphones, while an AI-powered algorithm ensures that callers can better hear your voice no matter the background noise.

Remember that deals like this aren't going to hang around forever so act now if you want to lock this price in.