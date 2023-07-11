These Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds are a Prime Day bargain and AirPods Pro alternative

If you're on the hunt for a new pair of wireless earbuds but don't want to go with the obvious solution of AirPods or AirPods Pro, we might just have the perfect deal for you.

It isn't every day that you get the chance to get your hands on a pair of Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds at such a deep discount, but here we are. All you have to do is choose your favorite color and place that order before it's too late.

Sennheiser Momentum earbuds with $100 off

Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds | $̶279 $176 at Amazon Available in more colors than AirPods Pro and with many of the same features, the Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds have plenty to offer. That includes a 28-hour battery, wireless charging, and of course, colors! Perfect for those who don't like boring white AirPods. Price Check: B&H Photo $200 | Best Buy $200

These bargain earbuds come with massive 28-hour battery life, support for Qi wireless charging, and IPX4 ingress resistance. They can be connected to up to two devices at once for easier device switching, and each pair comes with multiple sizes of silicone ear adapters to make sure you can get the perfect fit for the best possible sound.

Just like AirPods Pro, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds support noise cancelation with an additional Transparency mode making it easier to stay in touch with what's going on around you — a great feature for those times when you need to hear your surroundings but still want to hear your music.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds can of course be connected to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices thanks to the magic of Bluetooth.

Like so many deals this one might not hang around for too long so make sure to act now before this Amazon Prime Day deal comes to a close.