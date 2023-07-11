These Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds are a Prime Day bargain and AirPods Pro alternative
Not a price to be ignored.
If you're on the hunt for a new pair of wireless earbuds but don't want to go with the obvious solution of AirPods or AirPods Pro, we might just have the perfect deal for you.
It isn't every day that you get the chance to get your hands on a pair of Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds at such a deep discount, but here we are. All you have to do is choose your favorite color and place that order before it's too late.
Sennheiser Momentum earbuds with $100 off
Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds |
$̶279 $176 at Amazon
Available in more colors than AirPods Pro and with many of the same features, the Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds have plenty to offer. That includes a 28-hour battery, wireless charging, and of course, colors! Perfect for those who don't like boring white AirPods.
Price Check: B&H Photo $200 | Best Buy $200
These bargain earbuds come with massive 28-hour battery life, support for Qi wireless charging, and IPX4 ingress resistance. They can be connected to up to two devices at once for easier device switching, and each pair comes with multiple sizes of silicone ear adapters to make sure you can get the perfect fit for the best possible sound.
Just like AirPods Pro, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds support noise cancelation with an additional Transparency mode making it easier to stay in touch with what's going on around you — a great feature for those times when you need to hear your surroundings but still want to hear your music.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds can of course be connected to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices thanks to the magic of Bluetooth.
Like so many deals this one might not hang around for too long so make sure to act now before this Amazon Prime Day deal comes to a close.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.