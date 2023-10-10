This Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker goes all the way up to eleven, but the price just plummeted to an all-new low in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Hendrix, Paige, Slash, Young — there's a reason that some of the best guitarists in the world use Marshall amps, and that's because they sound so good. The Marshall Emberton isn't going to blow away an amphitheater full of hungry rock fans, but it is going to make your music sound incredible in your bedroom. It'll now do it for less too, with this mega deal over the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
The sale is going over the next two days, and this is just one of many deals. It's a mega $70 sale on the speaker so that you can get a massive deal, and save on a wicked new device.
Dial it up, baby
Marshall Emberton|
$169 $99 at Amazon
Stylish and loud
Marshall still makes some of the coolest guitar amps on the planet, but it now also makes some very nice Bluetooth speakers — including this one. The Emberton is the baby of the range, but it's got it where it counts. This is the lowest price we've seen on the speaker, so make sure you're in there quickly.
Price check: B&H Photo $149 | Best Buy $137
After something small that still packs a decent wallop? Then the Marshall Emberton is going to be right up your street. It looks like a tiny version of a full Marshall amp, hooks up to your iPhone 15 over Bluetooth, and then makes short work of making your music sound powerful.
It's not going to sound the biggest in a larger space, but it's perfect for a kitchen or bedroom, or a quiet (or noisy) night around a campfire. 20 hours of battery will make sure it lasts the length of the party too, so you find yourself tuneless just as everyone is starting to get up and dance.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.
