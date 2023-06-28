Why wait for Prime Day? Get $70 off AirPods Max now

The AirPods Max are an incredible pair of headphones, but they cost a whopping $549 at full price. Luckily, in the lead-up to this year's Amazon Prime Day, there is a good deal to be had that cuts the price down by 13%.

The AirPods Max have first-class noise cancellation and transparency modes inside an aluminum enclosure we've come to expect from Apple. They are a premium option but well worth the price. So if you're wanting a pair sooner rather than later, now is a good time to jump on board. If you don't mind waiting until Prime Day, you're likely to save a little more with one of the best AirPods Prime Day Deals.

AirPods Max $70 saving

AirPods Max | $549 $479 at Amazon While the AirPods Max have been cheaper in the past, this $70 saving is still a great deal on Apple's most premium pair of headphones. That's on all the colors as well, so you can get exactly the option you want.

In our review, the AirPods Max are praised for their premium build quality, incredible sound with Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio, and one of the best Transparency modes on any headphones out there. The main detractor to the AirPods Max since their release has been the price, but now with great deals to be had all the time, the price is far more competitive.

If you've been waiting to try out AirPods Max, now could be the time to give them a go. While you're at it, why not add one of the best iPhones to the mix alongside to create the ultimate on-the-go music experience?

Prime Day 2023 starts on July 11 and runs for 48 hours. We'll be covering all the best Apple Prime Day deals, so make sure to keep an eye on iMore to get the best bang for your buck.