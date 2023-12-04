You can now get AirPods 2 refurbished from Apple, but don't ditch that Lightning cable

The rather excellent AirPods Pro 2 are available for a cheaper price from the Apple Store thanks to its Apple Certified Refurbished program, but there’s a small catch – you can only get the Lightning version.

The refurbished AirPods Pro 2s are available starting today, and you can pick them up for just $209 , $40 cheaper than retail price. All Apple refurbished tech is covered by a 14-day return policy, giving you time to test them out before fully committing, and the purchases are also covered by a one-year warranty. You are also able to get AppleCare+ with refurbished goods if you want to pay a little more for that peace of mind.

As you might expect, you can’t get an engraving or gift wrap on refurbished tech, so watch out if you plan on buying these as a gift; otherwise, they should be nearly indistinguishable from the original. The AirPods Pro 2 have impressive battery life, excellent noise canceling abilities, and sound great, making them truly excellent at this price point.

Who is it for? – iMore’s take

If you have a recent MacBook , iPad , and have also bought an iPhone 15 , there’s a chance all of your devices are reliant on USB-C charging. In this case, it is not worth the $40 saving to get a device that needs an entirely new wire. However, if you’re on a slightly older iPhone that still uses the Lightning cable and can’t see yourself upgrading soon, the Lightning AirPods Pro are an excellent choice.

There is, however, a bit of a secret difference between the USB-C and Lighting Cable AirPods Pro 2 that, though niche, may be worth considering. The USB-C version has lossless audio capabilities for connecting to the Vision Pro . This makes them a better companion for someone looking to pick up Apple's upcoming AR headset. The USB-C AirPods also have a dust resistance upgrade making them a little more durable in your pocket. For most, paying $40 more isn't worth it, but it may justify the extra cash if you’re looking forward to buying the Vision Pro.