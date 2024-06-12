Your AirPods Pro earbuds are getting some hot new tricks including Voice Isolation, Personalized Spatial Audio in games, and more in iOS 18
Your existing earbuds are getting an upgrade.
The big Apple WWDC week is very much underway and the company's June 10 announcements of iOS 18, Apple Intelligence, and more are understandably capturing plenty of headlines. But AirPods Pro owners are also getting some software updates of their own, including a number of new features.
Those new features will all be available via free software updates this fall and while some are limited to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, some will also work with other earbuds and headphones including the AirPods 3 and AirPods Max.
The list of new features includes improved call quality, reduced latency, and even support for shaking your head to reject an incoming call.
Music in your ears
Apple's press release confirming the new features begins by detailing new Siri Interactions, a feature that uses machine learning on the AirPods' H2 chip to offer new ways to deal with calls. "AirPods Pro users will be able to simply nod their head yes or gently shake their head no to respond to Siri announcements, which is particularly helpful in crowded or quiet areas where they may not want to speak out loud," Apple explains. The feature is set to be useful in noisy environments or when answering Siri could be problematic.
Another AirPods Pro improvement is Voice Isolation which "isolates and enhances voice quality while removing significant background noise — like wind around the caller — for the listener." This feature should make it easier for people to hear your voice during calls.
Another addition is Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking support during gaming. The feature works with AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max while "AirPods Pro users can also enjoy improved voice quality, including 16-bit, 48kHz audio, when chatting with teammates and other players."
That's all good news, of course. The bad news? Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation, and improved voice quality will only be available to owners of AirPods Pro 2.
