While we wait for Apple TV+ to go live on November 1 there had been some suggestion that Apple could eschew the method of dumping all episodes of a show online at the same time. That was something first made popular by Netflix and some had wondered whether Apple would release a new episode of its shows weekly. But that doesn't look to be the case. At least, not for Dickinson.

The show's star Hailee Steinfeld was recently interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talk obviously turned to Dickinson. Steinfeld said that the show would be "very easy to binge" after she confirmed that "in our case" all 10 episodes of Dickinson will be available on day one. That may leave wiggle room for that not being the case for all shows, however.