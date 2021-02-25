What you need to know
- 'For All Mankind' and 'Palmer' were some of the top streamed content last week.
- 'For All Mankind' placed ninth on the most-watched list while 'Palmer' came in sixth.
Apple TV+ is starting to break into the top rankings when it comes to most-watched streaming content.
According to new data from streaming services search engine Reelgood, content from Apple TV+ made its way onto the top ten streaming list for last week. Reelgood aggregates watch data across services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video and, according to their rankings, Apple TV+ is among the most streamed.
The second season of For All Mankind, Apple's alternate reality space drama, was the ninth most streamed television series last week. WandaVision, the smash-hit Marvel series on Disney+, was of course in first place.Behind Her Eyes on Netflix came in second and Clarice, CBS's new thriller, came in third.
The second season of For All Mankind debuted on Apple TV+ on February 19th, so it makes sense that it outperformed Apple's other television content.
Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It's the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.
Palmer, Apple's drama film starring Justin Timberlake, has retained a position on the top ten list as well. The film was the second-most watched on streaming services at the beginning of the month, and still remains on the list in sixth place. Nomadland, I Care a Lot, and Judas and the Black Messiah were the top three films last week.
While other streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu still dominate the streaming market, Apple seems to be finding ways to break into the mix.
