Apple TV+ is starting to break into the top rankings when it comes to most-watched streaming content.

According to new data from streaming services search engine Reelgood, content from Apple TV+ made its way onto the top ten streaming list for last week. Reelgood aggregates watch data across services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video and, according to their rankings, Apple TV+ is among the most streamed.

The second season of For All Mankind, Apple's alternate reality space drama, was the ninth most streamed television series last week. WandaVision, the smash-hit Marvel series on Disney+, was of course in first place.Behind Her Eyes on Netflix came in second and Clarice, CBS's new thriller, came in third.

The second season of For All Mankind debuted on Apple TV+ on February 19th, so it makes sense that it outperformed Apple's other television content.