What you need to know
- The second season of For All Mankind is looking like a great watch already!
The first season of For All Mankind was one of my favorites Apple TV+ shows far and I can't wait for the second season to kick off on February 19. This new trailer isn't doing anything to ratchet down the excitement, either!
With both the United States and USSR now staged on the moon and the Cold War in full effect, you can imagine where things are going in season two.
This new trailer just confirms it!
Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It's the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.
With Apple now extending its Apple TV+ free trial, there are few reasons not to get your teeth sunk into this. And if you're yet to watch season one, now is the time to fix that!
