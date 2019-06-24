It's time to get your wands and cast those spells because the Statute of Secrecy needs your help in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite! In the latest AR game from Niantic, makers of Pokémon Go and Ingress, players will be casting magical spells to help return Foundables from the Wizarding World back to their rightful places. There are a variety of spells that can be cast in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, so here are all of them.
Regular spells
These are the bread-and-butter of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. These spells are the ones that you cast when you encounter Traces and need to get rid of the Confoundables that is endangering the Foundable of the Wizarding World.
|Spell
|Glyph
|What it does
|Accio
|Cast to get food at inns
|Aguamenti
|Water spell that conjures water to put out flames
|Alohomora
|Unlocking Spell that picks any lock
|Arresto Momentum
|Charm that slows the velocity of any object
|Bombarda
|Exploding charm that provokes small explosions
|Diffindo
|Severing Charm that precisely and accurately cuts through objects
|Ebublio
|A Jinx to entrap target within a bubble
|Expecto Patronum
|Cast a Patronus to repel Dementors
|Finite
|End the effects of a previously cast spell
|Flipendo
|Use the Knockback jinx to disable opponents
|Incendio
|A Fire spell that conjures fire
|Meteolojinx Recanto
|Counter-charm that ceases the effects of Weather-Modifying Charms
|Riddikulus
|Turns Boggarts into something amusing
These are all of the spells that we have encountered in the game so far. Some data mining has found five more spells that could be coming in the future for regular Traces: Rennervate, Reparo (repairing spell to fix a broken object), Revelio, Stupefy, Ventus, and Legilimens. Unfortunately, we do not know the glyphs and what their effects will be in the game (except for Reparo).
Speed and accuracy are both important when tracing these glyphs, as they can help you get Masterful casts if you're both fast and precise. We also have more tips on getting Masterful casts.
Combat spells
Oddity Traces and Wizarding Challenges will put you through combat, which has its own set of spells. Unfortunately, the game does not tell you which spell you're casting in battle, but here are the combat spells that you'll be using in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:
- Effervo
- Ducklifors
- Expecto Patronum
- Incarcerous
- Mustelifors
- Petrificus Totalus
- Reversis
- Stupefy
You can also cast a spell to cultivate ingredients in Greenhouses
You can plant ingredients in Greenhouses as long as you have the seeds and watering cans for it. Once the ingredient is planted, you are able to cast Herbivicus on it to increase the harvesting yield of that ingredient once it is done growing.
Each ingredient that you can plant in a Greenhouse will have different amounts of time required for the growing period. They can range from one hour to 24 hours, with many of them somewhere in-between.
However, once an ingredient is done growing, you will only have 30 minutes to harvest the bounty. If you cast Herbivicus enough, you can at least double the yield, or even go up to 9X the normal amount. You'll also need to return to the Greenhouse that you planted at to reap the rewards, but it also benefits others who are in the vicinity as well.
