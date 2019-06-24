It's time to get your wands and cast those spells because the Statute of Secrecy needs your help in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite! In the latest AR game from Niantic, makers of Pokémon Go and Ingress, players will be casting magical spells to help return Foundables from the Wizarding World back to their rightful places. There are a variety of spells that can be cast in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, so here are all of them. Regular spells These are the bread-and-butter of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. These spells are the ones that you cast when you encounter Traces and need to get rid of the Confoundables that is endangering the Foundable of the Wizarding World.

Spell Glyph What it does Accio Cast to get food at inns Aguamenti Water spell that conjures water to put out flames Alohomora Unlocking Spell that picks any lock Arresto Momentum Charm that slows the velocity of any object Bombarda Exploding charm that provokes small explosions Diffindo Severing Charm that precisely and accurately cuts through objects Ebublio A Jinx to entrap target within a bubble Expecto Patronum Cast a Patronus to repel Dementors Finite End the effects of a previously cast spell Flipendo Use the Knockback jinx to disable opponents Incendio A Fire spell that conjures fire Meteolojinx Recanto Counter-charm that ceases the effects of Weather-Modifying Charms Riddikulus Turns Boggarts into something amusing

These are all of the spells that we have encountered in the game so far. Some data mining has found five more spells that could be coming in the future for regular Traces: Rennervate, Reparo (repairing spell to fix a broken object), Revelio, Stupefy, Ventus, and Legilimens. Unfortunately, we do not know the glyphs and what their effects will be in the game (except for Reparo). Speed and accuracy are both important when tracing these glyphs, as they can help you get Masterful casts if you're both fast and precise. We also have more tips on getting Masterful casts. Combat spells

Oddity Traces and Wizarding Challenges will put you through combat, which has its own set of spells. Unfortunately, the game does not tell you which spell you're casting in battle, but here are the combat spells that you'll be using in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: Effervo

Ducklifors

Expecto Patronum

Incarcerous

Mustelifors

Petrificus Totalus

Reversis

Stupefy You can also cast a spell to cultivate ingredients in Greenhouses