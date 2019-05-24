There are a lot of new terms in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Even if you are a seasoned Potterverse fan, you may not know what a lot of the words mean in these new games.

We aim to lift the Confundus charm that clouds your understanding and bring clarity from the Confoundable chaos. This is an ever-evolving list of the game terms in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Points of interest

Points of interest (POI) are the foundation of AR games like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. They consist of all the different things out in the world that are static. You can go and visit these places to accomplish goals. The three standard POI in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:

Fortresses

Fortresses are large POI out in the world used for the Wizards Unite version of raids. You get to join forces with other people out in the world to defeat a group of enemies. You will need to think about your profession if you want to work together to defeat the dark forces that dwell within!

Greenhouses

Greenhouses are scattered around the green areas of the map — parks and sporting arenas seem to have a good amount of them — and they provide you with the ingredients you need to brew potions. This isn't the only way to get ingredients but is the easiest.

Inns

Inns are the main POI of the wizarding world and come in several shapes and colors. Those shapes don't really mean much, though each one has slightly different food in. Each inn gives you food which converts into Spell energy.

Spell energy

Spell energy, or just Energy, is the fuel you use when you cast spells. You can use Inns to replenish that energy so you can continue playing. If you play Pokémon Go, think of energy as Pokéballs, you need to build up a supply to be able to play.

Spells

Spells are the Mechanism by which you defeat bad guys, collect food and buff allies. There are plenty of different spells, all based on those mentioned in the books and movies.

To activate a spell you have to draw its glyph on your phone screen. The faster, and more accurately you draw the spell will determine how well the spell works and what special bonuses you may get. The simplest spell, Accio, is used to get your food from Inns and is a curved swipe from left to right.

Focus

Focus is a different type of spell energy used in Fortresses. You can use your focus to cast the active spells your profession gives you to help yourself, and your teammates in the battles. You can also train your skills to allow you to boost the amount of focus you have per battle.

Traces

Traces are the symbols that appear on the map as you walk around in the real world. They signify when a Foundable has been captured by a Confoundable.

Each Trace has an icon inside that denotes which category of Confoundable you will be fighting, Dark Forces, Magical Beasts, or Curiosities.