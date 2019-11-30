Even if you're an Apple fan, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is still an excellent way to stream your favorite shows and movies on your TV. It's small, doesn't take up space in an entertainment center, and most importantly, a lot less expensive than an Apple TV. And this Cyber Monday, it's at an even better price, as you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 directly from Amazon.

One of the great advantages of the Fire TV Stick is its minimal hassle when it comes to setup. With an Apple TV, you need to plug a cable into the box, then into the TV, then plug the Apple TV into power. The Fire TV Stick plugs directly into an HDMI port on your TV without using a cable. You then just plug in the power cable and you're set, no need for a separate HDMI cable.

The Fire TV Stick supports 4K video, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos sound. All of this lets the Fire TV Stick provide an immersive cinematic experience for both picture and sound.

And because Apple has expanded its TV app outside of its own hardware ecosystem, the Fire TV Stick is one of the cheapest ways to get Apple TV+ and iTunes content onto your TV. And just like it does on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, the content you watch, including the point where you left off, will sync across your various devices as long as they're connected by the same iTunes account.

And of course, you'll also find Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services on the Fire TV Stick, as well as Amazon's own slate of content.

If you want a great device that can be the end-all-be-all for your streaming needs, pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K now before this sale ends.