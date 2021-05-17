Amazon Music, Amazon's lossless music streaming tier, is now available for just $9.99 – a reduction from the previous price of $15.99. The move comes on the same day Apple Music added its own lossless audio support at the same $9.99 price point.

Reported by Deadline, it appears that Amazon Music managed to get its news out mere minutes before Apple made its own announcement.

Amazon's high-fidelity streaming service, Amazon Music HD, is now available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost, the company tells Billboard. Amazon Music HD previously cost $14.99 a month ($12.99 for Prime members) while Amazon Music Unlimited, its most popular service option, is $9.99 a month ($7.99 for Prime members).

Apple's new lossless service will also come with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos at the same $9.99 price point that its previous lossy service came at.

Amazon says that it always wanted to be able to offer Amazon Music HD at this price point, making it more mass-market in the process.

"It's something we've all we've been wanting to do for a long time," says Amazon Music vp Steve Boom. "When we launched, we already broke the mold by taking a service that had been $19.99 -- and really just for the audiophile at that price point -- and brought it down to something that was much more mass-market at $14.99."

Maybe I'm old and cynical – I am – but I struggle to believe Amazon was planning this before it got wind of Apple Music's plans.

