We used to celebrate Black Friday as just a single day after Thanksgiving, and now it's turned into much more. This year, Amazon is running a Black Friday Week promo , which starts today and runs all the way through Black Friday. There will be tons of deals to be had, and the first wave includes a bunch of the company's own hardware like the Fire Tablet, Kindle, Echo Link Amp, and even bundles with Ring Doorbell Cameras.

This is not all of the company's devices, though Amazon has stated previously that more discounts would drop throughout the whole week. Whether you are looking to get started on holiday shopping for someone on your list, or happen to be in the market for some new gadgets for yourself, you won't want to miss out on these deals. Let's take a look at everything available at a discount right now.

Fire Tablets

Kindle

Ring

Echo

Fire TV

As we previously mentioned, this is just the first wave of discounts on Amazon's hardware. Be sure to keep it locked right here for updates, and check out our Black Friday deals hub so that you don't miss out on any other great offers as they become available.

When it comes to Amazon's own hardware, the best place to find deals on most of it is going to be directly from Amazon. In addition to having the best prices around, the company tends to offer the best bundle discounts. Of course, you need to figure out which of them is best for you.

Which Fire Tablet is right for you?

For the Fire Tablets, Amazon has a diverse selection available. Right now, the 7-, 8-, and 10-inch options are available in both the standard configuration and the Kids Edition. The difference between the two is that the Kids Edition comes with a rugged-style case on the exterior and also is backed by a two-year worry-free guarantee. That means that if your child is able to destroy it within those two years, Amazon will replace it free of charge.

The 10-inch version was just recently revamped and updated by Amazon, adding some boosted internals and USB-C charging instead of micro-USB. There aren't many 10-inch tablets that are available around this price point, so if you are looking for something to play games on, watch media, and surf the web, this is a great option. You can add a microSD card to expand the internal storage to make it easier to carry local files with you while on the go.

Is a Kindle a good purchase on Black Friday?

There's no denying that reading a book on paper is a satisfying thing, and it can't be beat, but not everyone wants to travel around with a bunch of books in their bag. Using a Kindle allows you to carry a whole bunch of books on an ultra-portable gadget, which is very awesome. Using something like Amazon's Kindle Unlimited, you can gain access to thousands upon thousands of books from anywhere, so you'll always have fresh reading material.

Amazon has made a bunch of key improvements to the Kindle lineup over the past few years, including better battery life, improved backlighting, and making it a better overall reading experience. If you haven't already bought yoursef one, it's time to invest!

Do I really need a video doorbell?

Need may be a strong term, but there are a bunch of advantages to having one. Ring makes one of the best video doorbells out there, and this bundle comes in at a crazy good price. The doorbell not only allows you to get alerts when someone arrives at your door, but also allows you to check and see who's there, as well as interact with them right from your phone. You can use the Echo Show 5 to view and interact, as well.

Are these the best Black Friday deals on Amazon's Fire Tablets, Kindles, and Ring Video Doorbells?

Yes. Amazon advertised these prices earlier, and just kicked off its Black Friday Week promo. Don't get caught waiting too long. Some of these will sell very well, and the shipping times will start to slowly slip further and further. Don't let this happen to you, and be sure to get your order in now.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.