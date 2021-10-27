The Apple Watch Series 7 supply is only just catching up with demand following its launch last month but you can already snag a pre-Black Friday deal on one.
Several configurations are discounted at Amazon and Walmart right now with $30 off regular prices. Some are already sold out, so don't miss your opportunity to grab one while it's available at a discount.
The graphite and gold Apple Watch Series 7 models with Milanese Loop bands are discounted by $30 at Amazon, dropping them down to new low prices.
You can snag the larger stainless steel Apple Watch at both Amazon and Walmart with $30 off. Various configurations are discounted at each store, so be sure to check out the different models to see if your favorite style is on sale.
Step up to the 45mm stainless steel Apple Watch with Milanese Loop and you'll still save yourself $30 while these deals last.
Though the Apple Watch Series 7 looks a lot like the Series 6 that came before it outside of some new hues, it has received some significant upgrades.
The most obvious change is a larger display, going from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm, respectively. That larger display allows for some exclusive new watch faces that make the most of the extra real estate as well as a full-size QWERTY keyboard for composing quick text replies.
Other notable improvements include a more crack-resistant glass screen and an IP6X dust resistance rating, a first for Apple Watch, meaning you can be confident using your Series 7 at the beach. That's on top of the already-stellar 50M water resistance rating.
Apple Watch Series 7 maintains the 18-hour battery life of its predecessor while charging 33% faster, according to Apple, and offering a brighter always-on display.
If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, it's worth checking out our Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6 guide for the low-down on all of the major similarities and differences.
