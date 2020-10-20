It used to be pretty expensive to pick up a set of true wireless earbuds but, in recent years, they have become really affordable. And with sales like the one Aukey is running at Amazon right now, you can grab a set for as little as $21.

The early Black Friday sale features a variety of audio gear from Aukey including earbuds, Bluetooth receivers, FM transmitters, and more with as much as 58% off their regular prices. The sale is a part of Amazon's Black Friday 'Holiday Dash' promotion that offers "Black Friday-worthy" deals every day in the run-up to the fall shopping season so you can save early.

One product definitely worth checking out in the sale is Aukey's EP-T21 true wireless earbuds. These earbuds, which we list among out best cheap true wireless earbuds, are down to just $20.99 which is a new record-low price for them.

These Aukey true wireless earbuds let you listen to your music wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable wireless connection. Its smart touch controls let you just tap the earbuds to pause or play your music, or answer an incoming call using the built-in noise-cancelling microphones. Aukey includes various sizes of ear tips with these earbuds so you can customize them for a better fit. The earbuds last for five hours per charge with an additional 30 hours of battery life in the included charging case.

If you want a noise-cancelling set to rival AirPods Pro, the Aukey EP-N5 true wireless earbuds are also on sale, dropping down to just $44.99 today only. These usually go for $60 so this is a 25% discount and a new low price. With 10mm dynamic drivers, ANC technology, USB-C charging, and an IPX5 water-resistance rating, they are a great value.

If you want to pick up a Bluetooth receiver for an existing set of speakers or you want an FM transmitter to easily get tunes from your phone onto your car stereo, then it's well worth checking out the full sale to see all of the options.

Shipping is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts including on the earbuds above, and more.