A new reference to Apple's promised standalone classical music experience has been spotted in the latest beta of Apple Music for Android.

From 9to5Google:

"...the Apple Music beta features a string that reveals the name "Apple Classical," and the upcoming ability to open a compatible track directly in the optimized service. That looks to be the name for the upcoming Android app, but it could always change before launch."

This could be the first hint at the name of Apple's standalone Apple Music service for classical music, as promised by the company when it acquired Primphonic in 2021. From that report:

Today, Apple has announced that it has acquired Primephonic, a classical music-focused music streaming service. Apple says that it is bringing all of the service's music, playlists, and exclusive audio content to Apple Music over the next few months. The company says that the service will incorporate optimized browsing and search that will help classical music fans find their favorites.

Apple at the time stated, "we're bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we'll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world."

Earlier this week Apple leaked the name 'RealityOS' in its source code, which many have taken as the name of its upcoming operating system for its rumored Apple VR/AR headset which could debut later this year.