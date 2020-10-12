The normal price for the Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch is $299 and it does not come with the game. If it's in stock tomorrow, we may see a small discount, but based on how fast all versions of the Nintendo Switch tend to sell out, the discount may not be worth missing out on getting it at all.

The Nintendo Switch is hard to find on a regular day with the regular color scheme, but today, the day before Prime Day, the Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch is back in stock on Amazon. If you've been waiting since September to buy this version, don't wait until tomorrow. It may not be available by the time Prime Day starts.

The Animal Crossing Edition of Nintendo Switch has a pastel blue and pastel green Joy-con with matching wrist straps. The Switch Dock is white with an adorable illustration of Timmy, Tommy, and Tom Nook on an island.

Though this Switch is decked out for Animal Crossing fans, it does not come with any games. If you haven't already bought it ... well, you're seriously missing out ... but also, you can pick up Animal Crossing New Horizon for $50 on Amazon today. This game hasn't seen a pattern of selling out, so if you can hold off one more day to buy, I recommend waiting until tomorrow to see if there are any Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals going on. It might be worth it.

If only Nintendo would sell just the blue and green Joy-Cons, I'd be all over those. I just can't bring myself to buy another Nintendo Switch just because I like the different colors.