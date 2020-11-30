The Nintendo Switch is hard to find on a regular day with the regular color scheme, but the Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch is super elusive. However, in a Cyber Monday miracle, it is back in stock on Amazon today. If you've been waiting since September to buy this version, don't wait until tomorrow – snag it right now!

The normal price for the Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch is $299 and it does not come with the game. This special version of the console has barely been in stock for months so we didn't expect a discount on it today, it's just as surprising that it is available at all which makes it worth snapping up.