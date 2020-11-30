The Nintendo Switch is hard to find on a regular day with the regular color scheme, but the Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch is super elusive. However, in a Cyber Monday miracle, it is back in stock on Amazon today. If you've been waiting since September to buy this version, don't wait until tomorrow – snag it right now!
The normal price for the Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch is $299 and it does not come with the game. This special version of the console has barely been in stock for months so we didn't expect a discount on it today, it's just as surprising that it is available at all which makes it worth snapping up.
Animal Style
Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch
Tom Nook's favorite look
Hope you've stocked up on bells because this Animal Crossing Edition probably won't last until the end of Cyber Monday.
The Animal Crossing Edition of Nintendo Switch has a pastel blue and pastel green Joy-con with matching wrist straps. The Switch Dock is white with an adorable illustration of Timmy, Tommy, and Tom Nook on an island.
Though this Switch is decked out for Animal Crossing fans, it does not come with any games. If you haven't already bought it ... well, you're seriously missing out ... but also, you can pick up Animal Crossing New Horizon for $60 on Amazon today.
If only Nintendo would sell just the blue and green Joy-Cons, I'd be all over those. I just can't bring myself to buy another Nintendo Switch just because I like the different colors.
