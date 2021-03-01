New Horizons continues to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games because new updates and experiences keep getting added to it. The recent Animal Crossing Mario update is one of the most exciting ones so far since it allows us to obtain Mushroom Kingdom outfits and items. After you've collected them, you can turn your island into a Mario level. Want to know what you can get? Let's dive in. There are also new Animal Crossing items for Pi Day, Shamrock Day, and Doll's Festival. Check it out if you want to learn more.

How to buy Mario items in Animal Crossing

New Mario items and clothing are available starting March 1, 2021 after players download the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.9 update. To purchase these 33 Mario items, you'll need to go to the promotional tab of Nook Shopping and then spend Bells to acquire everything. Remember that you can only purchase five items a day and you'll need to wait until the next day to get your orders in the mail. That means it will take a minimum of seven days to purchase all of them. It will cost you 75,650 Bells to purchase one of each of the 33 Mario items. But you'll probably want to purchase more than one of a few things like the Coins and Pipes. Mario items

Here are all of the sweet Mushroom Kingdom items players can purchase during the Mario event. Many items react when touched. For instance, the Super Star spins faster and the Thwomp comes crashing down. The most exciting thing is that by buying two Pipes and then putting them in different areas of your island, players can warp directly between the two points. You can even warp directly into houses. If there are more than two pipes on your island, you'll randomly come out of one of them.

Name Bells What it does 1-Up Mushroom 2,000 Bells Makes a power-up sound when you interact with it. Block 1,000 Bells Interacting with it makes the unbreakable block noise. ? Block 1,350 Bells When you interact with it a Coin pops out of it. Coin 350 Bells When you run over them they disappear, but spawn a few seconds later. Block Flooring 3,000 Bells Use it to decorate your home. Fire Flower 1,500 Bells Makes power-up sounds when you interact with it. Floating Block 1,000 Bells It makes an unbreakable block sound when you interact with it Goal Post 3,500 Bells Interacting with it changes the flag from Bowser to Mario or Mario to Bowser. Lakitu's Cloud Rug 1,500 Bells Use it to decorate your home. Large Mushroom Platform 3,000 Bells Decorate indoors or outdoors with it. You can place coins and items on it. Mushroom Mural 3,000 Bells Given to you in the mail when you download the Mario update. Use it to decorate your home. Pipe 5,000 Bells Can be placed indoors and outdoors allowing you to warp from one pipe to another. If there are multiple pipes, your destination will be chosen at random. Shell 700 Bells Spins when you interact with it. Comes in red or green. Small Mushroom Platform 1,000 Bells Decorate indoors or outdoors with it. Super Mushroom 1,350 Bells Makes power-up sounds when you interact with it. Super Star 2,000 Bells Spins faster when you interact with it. Thwomp 3,000 Bells Comes crashing down. You cannot actually walk underneath it, though. Yoshi's Egg Rug 1,500 Bells Decorate your home floor with it.

Mario Clothes By acquiring a number of different clothing items, players can dress up as Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Peach. I see Waluigi has been snubbed again.

Clothing Cost Description Mario Hat 1,500 Bells The iconic red hat worn by the big man himself. Mario 'Stache 1,200 Bells The bumpy mustache that's accompanied Mario on his adventures. Mario Outfit 2,400 Bells The classic overalls and red shirt that serves as Mario's outfit of choice. Mario Shoes 1,400 Bells The brown shoes Mario wears everywhere. Notice that they are lighter in color than Luigi's shoes. Luigi Hat 1,500 Bells Luigi's iconic green hat. Luigi 'Stache 1,200 Bells The parted lip-piece that completes every Luigi cosplay. Luigi Outfit 2,400 Bells Overalls and a green shirt that make up Luigi's classic look. Luigi Shoes 1,400 Bells Shoes that Luigi uses to stomp Goombas with. They're darker than Mario's shoes. Wario Hat 1,500 Bells Bells The yellow hat worn by Mario's arch-rival. Wario 'Stache 1,200 Bells The jagged growth that somewhat resembles a lightning bolt. Wario Outfit 2,400 Bells A short-sleeved number with overalls perfect for a hard day of undermining plumbers. Wario Shoes 2,400 Bells Elf-like green shoes to show off your mischievous nature. Peach Crown 12,000 A golden circlet set with stones and designed for the ruler of Mushroom Kingdom. Peach Dress 6,000 Bells A decadent gown fit for royalty. Peach Shoes 2,400 Bells Snazzy red heels for any occasion.

Is Mario coming to Animal Crossing?

The big man has never come to a past Animal Crossing game. As such, I'm more inclined to think that we won't see the plumber or any other Mushroom Kingdom friends. But it's still fun being able to get cool Mario-themed clothes and items. Past Animal Crossing Mario cameos

In City Folk, players eventually were able to add Mario clothing and decorations to their inventory. Some items reacted when touched, while others were completely stationary. I love how they took eight-bit items and created them in a 3D space.

Are Zelda items coming to Animal Crossing?