New Horizons continues to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games because new updates and experiences keep getting added to it. Nintendo recently teased that an Animal Crossing Mario update is coming in March. However, no specifics have been revealed on the matter just yet. Fortunately, we have past Animal Crossing games to go off of to figure out what might happen that month. As always, we'll update when more information becomes available, but until then, here's our educated guess.

Is Mario coming to Animal Crossing?

The big man has never come to a past Animal Crossing game. As such, I'm more inclined to think that we won't see the plumber or any other Mushroom Kingdom friends but instead will be able to get cool Mario-themed clothes and items as was done in past games. Of course, Nintendo could have a surprise in store for us. I'll keep my ear to the ground and will update when I learn more.

Past Animal Crossing Mario cameos