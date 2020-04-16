In addition to all the resources offered by Mystery Tour Islands, you can also recruit new villagers for your island on these tours. While you start with two villagers, to fill up your island, you need to convince others to move there. You can do this using Amiibo at your campsite, or if you don't happen to have a stack of Amiibo at your disposal, you can find them on Mystery Islands. So long as you have an open spot for a new villager, there is a chance that one will be on the island when you arrive for your tour. If you talk to them enough, they will be convinced to move to your island. What are the different types of Mystery Islands?

There are twenty different setups for Mystery Islands. While islands with the same layout will have relatively similar contents and spawns, they are all unique in that once you leave an island, you can never return. If you leave things behind, they are gone forever. There are some tools you will want to have on every island, as well as materials and fruit you might want on certain islands. Because of the random nature of the islands, it's best to bring everything you might need. If you find yourself on an island with especially valuable spawns, you can always leave behind tools or materials for the extra space. Starter Islands

Normal Islands

Islands that require an upgraded Resident Services Starter Islands

There are only four islands that show up for a player's first Mystery Island Tour. While each of these islands can show up after the first tour, none of the other islands can show up for the first tour. Fans have named these four islands (as well as all the other islands) as they have no official names: Spiral River Island : This island is flat with no hills and has a river that forms a spiral. It has a 9% chance of showing up outside of the starter island.

The next set of islands can all show up at any point after the first tour: Bamboo Island : The most common island you can find, this island has a 10% chance of showing up. It is entirely flat with no hills whatsoever. It has a few palm trees on the beach, but no other trees. Instead, it has bamboo, and it's the only place where you can get it. In addition to several fully grown bamboo plants, there will also be digging spots where you can dig up bamboo sprouts. Bamboo sprouts can be eaten like fruit, as well as planted to grow new bamboo plants. If you planned ahead and brought some fruit along with you, you can also uproot several of the grown plants to take home to your island.

The last set of islands will only show up after you've upgraded Resident Services: Money Rock Island (standard) : This island shows up 5% of the time, and has a huge river which can only be vaulted in a single spot blocked off by a rock. Breaking that rock in a single blow will yield 8,000 Bells. After vaulting to the center island, there are five more money rocks. In total, this island can yield 88,500 Bells.

