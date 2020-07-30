August's Summer Update Wave 2 brought with it weekly Sunday fireworks displays at 7 p.m. along with several other fun additions to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While you're busy watching the vibrant explosions over your village, Redd the fox will set up a street stall in front of Resident Services.

I know, it's easy to distrust the little scam artist, but aside from his raffle being a bit steep, he will come through. A raffle ticket costs 500 Bells, but every ticket nets a prize. if you pay to enter his raffle, you can earn one of 12 different festive prizes. Here are all of the goodies you can get from Redd's Raffle.

All of Redd's Raffle prizes

You can easily get all of the prizes in one evening if you purchase 12 raffles from Redd for a total of 6,000 Bells. That's because you won't receive any duplicate prizes until you've acquired all 12 of the ones Redd offers.