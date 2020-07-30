Animal Crossing Summer Wave UpdateSource: Nintendo

August's Summer Update Wave 2 brought with it weekly Sunday fireworks displays at 7 p.m. along with several other fun additions to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While you're busy watching the vibrant explosions over your village, Redd the fox will set up a street stall in front of Resident Services.

I know, it's easy to distrust the little scam artist, but aside from his raffle being a bit steep, he will come through. A raffle ticket costs 500 Bells, but every ticket nets a prize. if you pay to enter his raffle, you can earn one of 12 different festive prizes. Here are all of the goodies you can get from Redd's Raffle.

All of Redd's Raffle prizes

You can easily get all of the prizes in one evening if you purchase 12 raffles from Redd for a total of 6,000 Bells. That's because you won't receive any duplicate prizes until you've acquired all 12 of the ones Redd offers.

Image Number Prize What it does
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Yellow Sparkler #1 Red Sparkler This item will get used up after use, meaning it's a one-time-use item. Press A to wave your sparkler around. Note that the "red" refers to the color of the wand.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Red Sparkler #2 Blue Sparkler These are one-time-use items. Press A to move your sparkler around. Note that the "blue" refers to the color of the wand.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Fountain Fireworks #3 Fountain Fireworks This item can only be used once. Drop it on the ground and then press A to let the sparks fly.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Bubble Blower #4 Bubble Blower Press A to blow out colorful bubbles.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Uchiwa Fan #5 Uchiwa Fan Hold A to waft some cool air continuously towards your face.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Pinwheel #6 Pinwheel Press A to blow onto the pinwheel and make it spin.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Tweeter #7 Tweeter Press A to blow into the pipe and make the three paper streamers blow out.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Blue Balloon #8 Blue Balloon Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Red Balloon #9 Red Balloon Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Yellow Balloon #10 Yellow Balloon Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Green Balloon #11 Green Balloon Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.
Acnh Redds Raffle Prizes Pink Balloon #12 Pink Balloon Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.

Where to get all head bopper accessories

Acnh Head BoppersSource: Nintendo

You probably noticed that none of these prizes include the cute glowy and springy headgear that we saw characters wearing in Nintendo's trailer. Well, that's because these new accessories aren't acquired from Redd. Instead, you'll need to run to the left of Resident Services and talk to Isabelle who's sporting the star bopper. There are four different boppers total and she will give you one bopper per Sunday evening, so you'll need to come back every Sunday after 7 p.m. to get them all.

Item Screenshot What it looks like
Bulb bopper Acnh Bulb Bopper Green stripped glowing orbs dangle from your head giving you an alien or bug-like appearance.
Flower bopper Acnh Flower Bopper Adorable light blue flowers jut out from above your head and give off a soft glow.
Heart bopper Acnh Heart Bopper Light pink hearts protrude from your head and give your face a rosy radiance.
Star bopper Acnh Star Bopper Iconic yellow stars bob on either side of your head making you look like a super star.

Eye on the prize

Now you know what all the possible prizes are from Redd's raffle. Remember that he won't repeat any of these items until you've acquired one of each. So, just spend 6,000 Bells and you'll have obtained all of them.

Have fun during these hot summer nights. I hope you get all of the items you're looking for and can enjoy them with friends.

