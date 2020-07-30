August's Summer Update Wave 2 brought with it weekly Sunday fireworks displays at 7 p.m. along with several other fun additions to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While you're busy watching the vibrant explosions over your village, Redd the fox will set up a street stall in front of Resident Services.
I know, it's easy to distrust the little scam artist, but aside from his raffle being a bit steep, he will come through. A raffle ticket costs 500 Bells, but every ticket nets a prize. if you pay to enter his raffle, you can earn one of 12 different festive prizes. Here are all of the goodies you can get from Redd's Raffle.
All of Redd's Raffle prizes
You can easily get all of the prizes in one evening if you purchase 12 raffles from Redd for a total of 6,000 Bells. That's because you won't receive any duplicate prizes until you've acquired all 12 of the ones Redd offers.
|Image
|Number
|Prize
|What it does
|#1
|Red Sparkler
|This item will get used up after use, meaning it's a one-time-use item. Press A to wave your sparkler around. Note that the "red" refers to the color of the wand.
|#2
|Blue Sparkler
|These are one-time-use items. Press A to move your sparkler around. Note that the "blue" refers to the color of the wand.
|#3
|Fountain Fireworks
|This item can only be used once. Drop it on the ground and then press A to let the sparks fly.
|#4
|Bubble Blower
|Press A to blow out colorful bubbles.
|#5
|Uchiwa Fan
|Hold A to waft some cool air continuously towards your face.
|#6
|Pinwheel
|Press A to blow onto the pinwheel and make it spin.
|#7
|Tweeter
|Press A to blow into the pipe and make the three paper streamers blow out.
|#8
|Blue Balloon
|Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.
|#9
|Red Balloon
|Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.
|#10
|Yellow Balloon
|Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.
|#11
|Green Balloon
|Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.
|#12
|Pink Balloon
|Press A to yank down on the balloon a little bit.
Where to get all head bopper accessories
You probably noticed that none of these prizes include the cute glowy and springy headgear that we saw characters wearing in Nintendo's trailer. Well, that's because these new accessories aren't acquired from Redd. Instead, you'll need to run to the left of Resident Services and talk to Isabelle who's sporting the star bopper. There are four different boppers total and she will give you one bopper per Sunday evening, so you'll need to come back every Sunday after 7 p.m. to get them all.
|Item
|Screenshot
|What it looks like
|Bulb bopper
|Green stripped glowing orbs dangle from your head giving you an alien or bug-like appearance.
|Flower bopper
|Adorable light blue flowers jut out from above your head and give off a soft glow.
|Heart bopper
|Light pink hearts protrude from your head and give your face a rosy radiance.
|Star bopper
|Iconic yellow stars bob on either side of your head making you look like a super star.
Eye on the prize
Now you know what all the possible prizes are from Redd's raffle. Remember that he won't repeat any of these items until you've acquired one of each. So, just spend 6,000 Bells and you'll have obtained all of them.
Have fun during these hot summer nights. I hope you get all of the items you're looking for and can enjoy them with friends.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone 12 delay hinted at during Qualcomm earnings call
Qualcomm has hinted that a "flagship phone launch" has been delayed this year, again suggesting the iPhone 12 is delayed.
Telegram files EU antitrust complaint against Apple
In a complaint to the EU, Telegram has said iOS users should be able to download software outside of the App Store.
Tim Cook defends Apple and its App Store at U.S. House antitrust hearing
At today’s congressional antitrust hearing, Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the company’s App Store policies in front of Congress.
You can play some of the best PC games on your Nintendo Switch
Though you may not think so at first, there are actually a ton of games available on PC that are also available on the Nintendo Switch console. Here are our favorites.