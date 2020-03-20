When you first start off on your deserted island all you have is a tent, a cot, a radio, a lamp, and a NookPhone. There aren't any buildings or any easy paths to get you to the far reaches of your island. If you're wanting to turn this beautiful location into the perfect tropical getaway, you're gonna need plenty of Bells. Fortunately, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, money does grow on trees and there are several quick ways to enlarge your wallet. Here are some tips for earning tons of Bells really quickly.
Go the extra mile
As part of the Nook Getaway Package, players are able to repay their loan with Nook Miles as well as with Bells. Luckily for you, it's really easy to earn Nook Miles, especially at the start of the game. There are a lot of simple tasks like taking a photo, writing on the board, or putting something in your house, that will help you earn Nook Miles and get you closer to paying off your loan.
Weed the island
When you first start out, your island will be covered in weeds. Fortunately, cleaning them up will actually get you a decent amount of money. Run to Resident Services and talk to Timmy. He'll give you 990 Bells for every 99 weeds you pull.
Simply smashing
You'll find plenty of rocks around your island. If you use a shovel or axe to wack at them, you might get rewarded with Bells, bugs, or precious stones. You can immediately pocket the Bells, but you'll want to run to Resident Services in order to sell any rare stones or bugs you discover.
Shake it like a polaroid picture
In addition to fruit, you'll find that there are coins and items hidden in the trees around your island. Simply go up to the trunk and press the A button on your Switch and then your character will shake a tree lodging anything in the treetops loose. If you're lucky, something rare will fall out. If nothing else, you can always gather up all of those fruits and sell them at Resident Services.
Gotta catch 'em all!
There are plenty of bugs inhabiting your island. As in real life, some of them only appear at night. Take the opportunity to run around and catch as many bugs as possible. You can get a decent amount of Bells when you sell them.
Butterflies are definitely the easiest to catch, but don't give you as much money. But every little bit helps. To really make some cash, you'll need to be more careful and sneak up on the other insects that are quick to run away. Just be careful around wasps, scorpions, and spiders as these creepy crawlies can hurt you.
Catch of the day
You'll find plenty of fish swimming around your island, whether it's in the ocean or in one of the rivers. If you happen to catch one of the rarer fish, you can really turn a profit from it when you go to sell. Spend some time fishing every day and see if you get lucky. If nothing else, all the money you earn from catching more common fish can quickly add up.
Money does grow on trees
If during the course of running around your island, you happen to come across a glimmering spot of ground. Use your shovel to dig in that spot and you will find 1,000 Bells. While you can always just pocket the money, you can get way more if you're patient.
Select the bag of Bells from your inventory and choose to bury it back into the ground. Note, that you can bury up to 10,000 Bells in one of these special holes. Upon burying the bag, a sapling will appear. Leave the sapling alone for several days.
Eventually it will grow into a tree and drop three Bell bags. Note that a new money tree glimmer spot appears on your island every day. You can have multiple money trees growing at one time so you'll definitely want to be on the lookout for these shining spots.
Ring in the Bells!
At it's core, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about earning money to pay of your loan and build your perfect life. There are plenty of things you can do to quickly earn Nook Miles or Bells as you go about your island. Good luck crafting the perfect getaway. I hope you're able to find the rarest creatures and build the home of your dreams.
