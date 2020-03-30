There are technically over 400 Animal Crossing amiibo that you can use if you count the 18 NFC figures and the hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards. Both the figures and the cards feature NFC chips and get scanned the same way using your Nintendo Switch. However, in New Horizons, the amiibo cards are more useful since they allow you to invite new villagers to your island. The amiibo figures are fun, but they can only be used to invite the special characters they depict to photoshoot sessions while you're on Harvey's Island. If you have your heart set on inviting a specific villager to your island, you might want to scour eBay for a particular Animal Crossing amiibo card as many sellers will let you buy them individually. A full list of Animal Crossing amiibo cards can be found on Animal Crossing's official website. How to unlock amiibo functionality There are two different ways that amiibo can be used in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Harvey's Island lets you use amiibo for photo ops while the campsite allows you to scan amiibo and invite new villagers to your island. Keep reading to learn more about how to unlock either of these functions. Harvey's Island - Photopia

The campsite - Invite new villagers to your island Harvey's Island Villager Photopia

If you've played an Animal Crossing: New Leaf, you might recall a hippy dog named Harvey as one of the special villagers. After a few days of playing your game, this dog will randomly appear on your island. Make sure you talk to him, and he'll invite you to visit his island. The awesome thing is that the airport allows you to fly to him for free. No Nook Miles Tickets required.

Source: iMore

Instead of foraging for materials, bugs, and fish, Harvey's island only lets you walk into Harvey's house. Once inside, you'll be able to set up a scene in one of his rooms and take pictures with your favorite villagers. That is, as long as you have a corresponding amiibo to invite them with. You can place different furniture, change the lighting in the room, and position your favorite Animal Crossing villagers in different locations before taking pictures with them. However, it should be noted that not every amiibo works with New Horizons. So far, the game has warned me that the Reese, Cyrus, and Rover figurines can't be invited to Photopia. I'm not sure if this means that those characters never appear in New Horizons or if it means you have to wait for them to get unlocked. I'll update when I learn more.

Source: iMore

If you scan a character's amiibo figure or card into the game while at Harvey's Island, a poster depicting that character will becoming available to purchase at the NookStop in Resident Services. This works even for characters that I wasn't able to invite into Photopia. All you have to do is go up to the kiosk, select Nook Shopping, and then press R to view all available posters. Use these awesome images to spice up rooms in your home. The campsite Invite more villagers to your island

You must first take all the steps necessary to upgrade Resident Services from a tent to a building to unlock the campsite's amiibo functionality. If you haven't gotten that far yet, here's a guide on how to upgrade Resident Services. 2. Build a campsite

Once you've upgraded Residential Services, Tom Nook will tell you that he's interested in opening a campsite. He'll then ask you to stake out a plot of land specifically for this purpose. After you've selected a location for the campsite, you'll have to wait for the next morning. The campsite will appear on your island the next day, but you won't get any visitors until the following day after that. 3. Invite a visiting villager to live on your island

The first animal NPC that comes to the campsite will be chosen at random. When someone does appear in the tent, you can invite them to live on your island simply by talking to them. 4. Build additional homes on your island

Now it's time to talk to Tom Nook at Resident Services. Since you're inviting even more villagers to your island, this loaded raccoon will tell you that more houses need to be built to accommodate everyone. He'll then give you a housing kit and will ask you to pick a location for this new home. Run around your island and select the perfect place for your new villager to live. You'll need to wait until the following day for this new house to show up on your island. 5. Wait for the villager to move in You're going to have to do some waiting. It takes a day for the house to show up after you've chosen a location, and then it takes another day for the new villager to move into your island. 6. Use the NookStop kiosk at Resident Services

Once the new villager has moved in, head back to Resident Services and talk with Tom Nook. He'll tell you that he wants to bring even more villagers to the island. Now, run over to the Nook Stop kiosk and interact with it. He'll tell you that you can now use Animal Crossing character amiibo to invite more villagers to the island. To do that, select "invite a Camper" while interacting with the kiosk and then scan the amiibo card you want to use. If you're not sure how to scan amiibo, check out this guide. Note that you can only have one camper visit each day. 7. Wait until the following day for the invited camper to visit Finally, the camper that you invited to your island will appear in the campsite the day after you scanned it's amiibo. Walk into the tent and talk with them. They won't always be interested in moving in, so you might have to invite them back to your island a few times before they're ready to become a resident. If there is no home available for them, you will need to build one. Your island can hold up to 10 villagers in total. At some point, you'll need to force a villager to move out if you want to add any more. How do you scan amiibo?