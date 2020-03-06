No man is an island. I mean obviously they aren't, they're men. But you can definitely enjoy playing games with your friends on an island thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's a chill game that allows you and your friends to either reside on an island using local multiplayer or allows you to visit your friend's islands using online features.
Here's everything you want to know about New Horizons' multiplayer modes and how to set up multiplayer.
The hangout spot
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Play with others on your island
Use your NookPhone to call other islanders together, make changes to your island, purchase goods, manage your items, and more. You'll have fun building the island getaway of your dreams.
Multiplayer modes
There are a few different ways to engage in multiplayer activities. However, these options are divided into two modes: Local couch co-op multiplayer and online or local wireless multiplayer. We'll explain what you can do in either version and how they differ from each other.
- Party Play: Local couch-co-op multiplayer features
- How to set up local couch co-op multiplayer
- Online and local wireless multiplayer features
- How to set up online and local wireless multiplayer
Party Play: Local couch co-op multiplayer
Up to eight players can live on the same island together. The thing is, each player must have a user account on the same Nintendo Switch system in order for this to work. You'll want to note that you can only create one island resident per user account. However, each resident can create their own home, so everyone can design their house just the way they like.
Despite the game allowing up to eight residents on one island, New Horizons only supports local multiplayer for up to four players at a time, as long as each player has their own controller. One person will be the leader and the remaining players will be followers. This means that everyone follows the leader around, but when the leader stops, everyone can engage in the activities in that area. You can also change who the leader is if one of you wants to do something character specific like go shopping.
Anything caught or harvested by followers will be stored in the Recycle Box at the Resident Services building. You'll want to make sure to go and pick those items up at some point so you can add them to your inventory.
How to set up local couch-co-op multiplayer
- First off, each player needs to have their own user account on the same Nintendo Switch.
One person starts up the game and then selects Call Resident from their NookPhone.
- Select the players you want to play with.
The person who set up Party Play becomes the leader. Wherever they go, the other players will follow.
- Once the leader finds an area they want to explore, everyone can participate in a local activity.
If you want to change who the leader is, you can do so while playing.
Online and local wireless multiplayer
In order to take advantage of online and local wireless multiplayer, everyone who wants to play will need three things: A Nintendo Switch Online subscription, their own Nintendo Switch system, and their own copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Player limitations
Visiting players have tool restrictions that prevent them from being able to run off with all of your best harvestable items. That way if you happen to invite a troll over, they won't be able to get away with your rare goods. However, if you have a friend who you trust, you can mark them as a Best Friend in the game. This allows them to use their tools while visiting your island.
Communication and NookLink
If you're playing multiplayer with a good friend, you'll likely want to take advantage of NookLink on your real-life smartphone. This is an app that integrates with Nintendo Switch Online in order to let you text chat and video chat with other Animal Crossing: New Horizons players.
That way, even if your good friend is miles away or unable to come over, you can still communicate easily while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
How to set up online and local wireless multiplayer
- Head to the Airport and talk to Orville, the Dodo bird behind the counter.
Specify if you want to play local wireless or online multiplayer. Local wireless is the option you want when you want to play with a friend who's nearby and has their own Nintendo Switch. Online lets you play with friends even if they aren't anywhere near you.
- If you want to play with someone who you know, but who isn't registered as a friend within New Horizons, select Invite via Dodo Code.
You'll be given a code. Give it to the person you want to play with and then you'll be able to explore the island together.
Castaway kids
That's everything we know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons' multiplayer modes at the moment. We'll definitely discover more once the game releases and will update this article accordingly. We're excited to run around the islands of our dreams in this fun multiplayer game. If you're also excited, make sure to reserve your copy before New Horizons releases on March 20, 2020.
