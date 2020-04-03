Life without music is just dull. Fortunately, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has lots of music to choose from. Between catchy background music, to customizable Island Tunes, there are always happy songs playing on your island. However, the best songs come from K.K. Slider and we here at iMore know how to get every last one of them!

Who is K.K. Slider anyways?

K.K. Slider, also known as DJ K.K., Totakeke, or just K.K. for short, is the musical sensation of the Animal Crossing world. With few exceptions, if you hear music in Animal Crossing, K.K. probably wrote it. He's done music in countless genres and loves to do live concerts. Traveling the world with his guitar, this dog has music for everyone.

How do I get new K.K. Slider songs?

Most of K.K. Slider's extensive discography is available for purchase from Nook Shopping. Every day, a new song will be available for 3,200 Bells. You can purchase it for yourself (or a friend) and it will show up in your mail box the next day. Keep in mind, however, you can buy a song you already have, so keep track of your collection so you don't end up with duplicates. Here's how to buy songs:

Go to Resident Services. Press A to access the Nook Stop terminal. Press A to select Nook Shopping. Press A to select Special Goods. Scroll down to the last item on the list. Press A to select the song. Press A to Place Order. Press A on OK. The next day, your order will arrive in your mail box.

Some songs, however, can only be gained from K.K. himself. You might be wondering, "How do I get such a famous musician to come to my little island?" Fortunately, that's easy too! Once you've built and upgraded your Resident Services building, Tom Nook will explain that by improving your island you can convince K.K. Slider to play a concert there. If you get your island to a 3 star rating, K.K. will play a concert the very next day and return every Saturday for another concert.