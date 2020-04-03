Animal Crossing New Horizons K K SliderSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Life without music is just dull. Fortunately, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has lots of music to choose from. Between catchy background music, to customizable Island Tunes, there are always happy songs playing on your island. However, the best songs come from K.K. Slider and we here at iMore know how to get every last one of them!

Who is K.K. Slider anyways?

K.K. Slider, also known as DJ K.K., Totakeke, or just K.K. for short, is the musical sensation of the Animal Crossing world. With few exceptions, if you hear music in Animal Crossing, K.K. probably wrote it. He's done music in countless genres and loves to do live concerts. Traveling the world with his guitar, this dog has music for everyone.

How do I get new K.K. Slider songs?

Most of K.K. Slider's extensive discography is available for purchase from Nook Shopping. Every day, a new song will be available for 3,200 Bells. You can purchase it for yourself (or a friend) and it will show up in your mail box the next day. Keep in mind, however, you can buy a song you already have, so keep track of your collection so you don't end up with duplicates. Here's how to buy songs:

  1. Go to Resident Services.

  2. Press A to access the Nook Stop terminal.
  3. Press A to select Nook Shopping.

  4. Press A to select Special Goods.

  5. Scroll down to the last item on the list.

  6. Press A to select the song.

  7. Press A to Place Order.

  8. Press A on OK.

  9. The next day, your order will arrive in your mail box.

Some songs, however, can only be gained from K.K. himself. You might be wondering, "How do I get such a famous musician to come to my little island?" Fortunately, that's easy too! Once you've built and upgraded your Resident Services building, Tom Nook will explain that by improving your island you can convince K.K. Slider to play a concert there. If you get your island to a 3 star rating, K.K. will play a concert the very next day and return every Saturday for another concert.

When K.K. plays a concert, you can request a song from him. This can be a song at random, a song based on your mood, or a specific song, if you know the title. Once he plays your requested song, it will be in your inventory for you to register and listen to whenever you like. K.K. will also show up on your birthday to play a special song, K.K. Birthday, just for you.

Read more about how to get a 3-star rating so K.K. will play concerts on your island in our Project K Guide.

How do I listen to songs once I've got them?

Once you have a song, you can register it on any radio, tape deck, or other music playing devices. This is also super easy, and once registered, you can access a song on any device you own. Here's how to register songs:

  1. Press A facing the radio, stereo, or other music playing device.

  2. Select Register and press A. This will open your inventory.

  3. Select the song you wish to register and press A.

  4. Press A on the song you want to listen to.

Note, this will only play the song you want to listen to in the room with the device. You can set up a stereo in every room of your house and have them all playing different songs.

The whole discography

There are 96 K.K. Slider songs available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A few of these songs (indicated in bold) can only be obtained by requesting K.K. play them. Have you found them all?

  • Agent K.K.
  • Aloha K.K.
  • Animal City
  • Bubblegum K.K.
  • Café K.K.
  • Comrade K.K.
  • DJ K.K.
  • Drivin'
  • Farewell
  • Forest Life
  • Go K.K. Rider
  • Hypno K.K.
  • I Love You
  • Imperial K.K.
  • K.K. Adventure
  • K.K. Aria
  • K.K. Ballad
  • K.K. Bazaar
  • K.K. Birthday
  • K.K. Blues
  • K.K. Bossa
  • K.K. Calypso
  • K.K. Casbah
  • K.K. Chorale
  • K.K. Condor
  • K.K. Country
  • K.K. Cruisin'
  • K.K. D&B
  • K.K. Dirge
  • K.K. Disco
  • K.K. Dixie
  • K.K. Étude
  • K.K. Faire
  • K.K. Flamenco
  • K.K. Folk
  • K.K. Fusion
  • K.K. Groove
  • K.K. Gumbo
  • K.K. House
  • K.K. Island
  • K.K. Jazz
  • K.K. Jongara
  • K.K. Lament
  • K.K. Love Song
  • K.K. Lullaby
  • K.K. Mambo
  • K.K. Marathon
  • K.K. March
  • K.K. Metal
  • K.K. Milonga
  • K.K. Moody
  • K.K. Oasis
  • K.K. Parade
  • K.K. Ragtime
  • K.K. Rally
  • K.K. Reggae
  • K.K. Rock
  • K.K. Rockabilly
  • K.K. Safari
  • K.K. Salsa
  • K.K. Samba
  • K.K. Ska
  • K.K. Sonata
  • K.K. Song
  • K.K. Soul
  • K.K. Steppe
  • K.K. Stroll
  • K.K. Swing
  • K.K. Synth
  • K.K. Tango
  • K.K. Technopop
  • K.K. Waltz
  • K.K. Western
  • King K.K.
  • Lucky K.K.
  • Marine Song 2001
  • Mountain Song
  • Mr. K.K.
  • My Place
  • Neapolitan
  • Only Me
  • Pondering
  • Rockin' K.K.
  • Señor K.K.
  • Soulful K.K.
  • Space K.K.
  • Spring Blossoms
  • Stale Cupcakes
  • Steep Hill
  • Surfin' K.K.
  • The K. Funk
  • To the Edge
  • Two Days Ago
  • Wandering
  • Welcome Horizons
  • Wild World

K.K. Birthday is given to the player on their birthday if they've completed Project K.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about K.K. Slider and how to listen to his music? Has K.K. performed live on your island? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our other Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides for all your Tom Nook Approved goodness!

