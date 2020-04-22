Animal Crossing New Horizons MultiplayerSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently undergoing scheduled server maintenance.
  • This mainly affects online multiplayer activities.
  • Right now players are unable to visit other islands or send gifts to friends via online play.
  • It's unclear when things will be back to normal.

Update April 22, 2020: Update 1.2.0 was released for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Upon downloading it, players can resume online multiplayer activities.

If you're having trouble visiting a friend's island, hosting someone on your island, or sending something to a buddy right now in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, that's because the game is currently undergoing scheduled server maintenance.

When attempting to do anything that requires online connections, players receive this error:

Acnh MainenanceSource: iMore

It's unclear when the Animal Crossing: New Horizons online multiplayer options will return to normal. Our guess is that it won't take very long, but we'll keep an eye out on things and update this post when that happens.

