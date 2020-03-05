Animal Crossing is one of the few game series out there that doesn't rely on hacking or slashing your way through a 3D space. Instead, players get to do relaxing everyday tasks like going fishing, planting, harvesting, collecting shells on the beach, and selling everything you can fit in your pockets to the local shops. New Horizons helps incentivize you to participate in these activities by providing the Nook Mileage Program. Much like Initiatives from New Leaf, Nook Miles are rewarded to you when you catch a certain number of fish or bugs, pull a certain amount of weeds, and so forth. Once you've earned Nook Miles, you can then use them to purchase items for your island or participate in activities. Here's everything you need to know about the Nook Mileage Program and what you can buy with Nook Miles.

Start from scratch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build the perfect island getaway You'll find yourself on a beautiful deserted island. It's up to you to make the place even more beautiful and exciting. Which villagers will you recruit to your getaway, and what will your island end up looking like? $60 at Amazon

Source: Nintendo

From what little we've seen, it looks as though the first step in this challenge is to catch 10 fish, and the second step in the challenge is to catch 100 fish. We're currently unsure how many Nook Miles you get for completing these tasks, but we'll update when we learn more. Cast Master

Source: Nintendo

To complete the first step on this challenge, you'll need to catch 10 fish in a row without letting one get away. There are two additional steps, but we currently don't know what you'll need to do to complete them. Additionally, we're unsure how many Nook Miles you get for completing these tasks, but we'll update when we learn more. DIY Tools

Source: Nintendo

This challenge has five goals that revolve around the number of tools your craft. The first goal is to craft five tools. We're currently unsure how many tools you'll need to craft for the remaining goals or how many Nook Miles you'll earn for completing these goals. Exterior Decorator

Source: Nintendo

No official description has been given for this set of challenges. However, it seems like you'll be rewarded for placing a certain number of furniture outdoors. First-Time Buyer

Source: Nintendo

It seems like this might be a one-goal challenge where you'll be rewarded Nook Miles simply for purchasing something in-game. First-Time Seller

Source: Nintendo

It seems like this might be a one-goal challenge where you'll be rewarded Nook Miles simply for selling something in-game. Have a Nice DIY!

Source: Nintendo

This challenge is relatively easy. You need to collect several DIY recipes to earn these Nook Miles. However, we don't know how many DIY Recipes you need for each of the goals. Additionally, we're currently unsure how many Nook Miles you get for completing these tasks, but we'll update when we learn more. Island Togetherness

Source: Nintendo

This challenge requires you to talk to all of the residents on your island. We're not entirely sure how many times in a row you'll need to do this to reach each of the goals. Additionally, we don't know how many Nook Miles you are rewarded for completing them. Ninten Miles!

Source: Nintendo

In the Nintendo Direct, Ninten seemed to be the name of the island shown. That being the case, the title of this challenge will correspond with whatever name you give your island. We currently don't know what goals are contained in this challenge or how many Nook Miles you'll receive for completing them. NookPhone Life!

Source: Nintendo

You complete this reward simply for using the NookPhone's features. We aren't sure how many Nook Miles you'll earn from doing this, or if there are specific NookPhone features, you'll need to use to unlock this reward. Pick of the Bunch

Source: Nintendo

We currently don't know what this challenge entails. However, we assume it has something to do with picking fruits and vegetables either from trees or gardens. We'll update when we learn more. Social Islander

Source: Nintendo

We don't know anything official about this challenge. However, it appears to be connected with the Island Togetherness challenge. We'll update when we learn more. Treehouse Miles!

Source: Nintendo

We don't know what this challenge is exactly. Although, it may be related to a Nintendo Treehouse event slated for E3 2020. Weed Eater

Source: Nintendo

You'll unlock the various goals on this challenge by pulling weeds on your island. We don't currently know how many Nook Miles you receive for doing this or the number of weeds required for unlocking each goal point. We'll update when we learn more. You've Got the Bug

Source: Nintendo

You'll complete these challenges simply by collecting bugs. The first goal in the challenge is to catch 10 bugs. We currently don't know what the other goals are or how many Nook Miles you receive for completing them. We'll update when we learn more. How do you spend Nook Miles, and what can you buy?

First and foremost, you can use Nook Miles to pay off your Getaway Package loan to Tom Nook. However, you can also use Nook Miles to purchase items and customizations. There's a green terminal called the Nook Stop in the bottom right corner of Resident Services. Interact with it to view your options. Just note that you'll need to do a lot of work with the Nook Mileage Program to afford the best Nook Miles rewards. Here are all of the things that we currently know of that you can purchase with Nook Miles:

Items Nook Miles Category Nook Inc. aloha shirt 600 Novelties Nook Inc. tee 600 Novelties Nook Inc. blouson 800 Novelties Nook Inc. bandanna 500 Novelties Nook Inc. cap 500 Novelties Nook Inc. eye mask 400 Novelties Nook Inc. socks 400 Novelties Nook Inc. slippers 400 Novelties Nook Inc. knapsack 800 Novelties Nook Miles Ticket 2,000 Special Custom Design Pro Editor 800 Special Pretty Good Tools Recipe 3,000 Special Tool Ring: It's Essential! 800 Special Pocket Organization Guide 5,000 Special Top 8 Pop Hairstyles 2,400 Special Top 8 Cool Hairstyles 2,400 Special Top 8 Stylish Hair Colors 3,000 Special