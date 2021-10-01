"Blush" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new animated short film will follow "a stranded horticulturist-astronaut's chances for survival" after he crashes on a dwarf planet.

"Blush" follows the journey of a stranded horticulturist-astronaut's chances for survival after he crash lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When an ethereal visitor arrives, the once-lone traveler discovers the joy in building a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation.

The inaugural Apple/Skydance short film is written and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Mateo ("Prep & Landing," "Big Hero 6"), and shares the storyteller's deeply personal journey of healing, hope and the undeniably human moments of being rescued by love. Mateo developed "Blush" alongside the Skydance Animation team and the film is produced by Heather Schmidt Feng Yanu ("Toy Story," the "Cars" trilogy) and executive produced by Oscar® winner John Lasseter ("Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars"). "Blush" joins highly anticipated Apple/Skydance features "Luck" and "Spellbound," and the animated series "The Search for WondLa," with several more feature films and television series to be announced over the term of the pact.