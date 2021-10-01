What you need to know
- "Blush" has premiered on Apple TV+.
- The animated short film follows "a stranded horticulturist-astronaut's chances for survival."
"Blush" follows the journey of a stranded horticulturist-astronaut's chances for survival after he crash lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When an ethereal visitor arrives, the once-lone traveler discovers the joy in building a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation.
The inaugural Apple/Skydance short film is written and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Mateo ("Prep & Landing," "Big Hero 6"), and shares the storyteller's deeply personal journey of healing, hope and the undeniably human moments of being rescued by love. Mateo developed "Blush" alongside the Skydance Animation team and the film is produced by Heather Schmidt Feng Yanu ("Toy Story," the "Cars" trilogy) and executive produced by Oscar® winner John Lasseter ("Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars"). "Blush" joins highly anticipated Apple/Skydance features "Luck" and "Spellbound," and the animated series "The Search for WondLa," with several more feature films and television series to be announced over the term of the pact.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new short yet you can check out a teaser below:
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
"Blush" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
