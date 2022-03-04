The Apple App Store was and is a revolution: A single place on every Apple device where you can find any app and game. From it, you can browse or search for new apps, download and buy new games, add to your wishlist, share and send to friends and family, redeem gift certificates and promo codes, and get refunds when and if you need them. And here's how to use it!

The App Store continues to evolve with each new iOS/iPadOS release. Its latest design in line with iOS 15 includes a Today tab, which summarizes the best content available, plus tabs for Games and Apps. There's also a tab for Apple Arcade . There's much to know about the overall App Store .

Getting your hands on the best iPhone or best iPad is just the beginning. Thousands of developers have millions of apps and games that can transform the device your holding in your hands. Each new app can become your constant Facebook friend, your gateway to Snapchat, a tool to learn new languages, a way to brush up on math or science, your ticket to car services, a personal scanner, a way to edit documents on the go and, of course, a great portable gaming console. All you need to do is get started!

The best way to begin is by using the App Store's Search functionality. From there, you can successfully download the apps and games you want.

When available, choose to update the apps and games. You can also have the system do this automatically. It's also possible to automatically download apps and games on multiple devices.

Are you having issues? Be sure to clear your App Store cache as needed.

Now that you know how to download and update apps in the App Store, be sure to check out the best apps for iPhone and the best apps for iPad to get the most function out of your devices!

How to share and save apps on the App Store

While the App Store makes it super simple to download any app you want to your iPhone 13, iPad mini, or other Apple device, you can also share them.

Be sure to check out the many reviews in the App Store and also the related content. You can also share content from the App Store with ease.

How to gift and redeem apps on the App Store

The App Store is built on iTunes and just like iTunes, you can use it to both send and receive gift cards and gift and redeem apps and games.

You can quickly redeem your gift cards and also view the current balance.

Looking to give back? Send gift cards to friends and family.

How to get a refund for App Store purchases