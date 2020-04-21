Apple this morning announced that it has rolled its services out to a ton of new countries including Kosovo, Morocco, Qatar, and tons more.

Services including Apple's App Store, iCloud, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Music are now available to more people than ever before.

Apple says that the following countries all now have access to the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud:

Africa : Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia.

: Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia. Asia-Pacific : Maldives and Myanmar.

: Maldives and Myanmar. Europe : Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.

: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia. Middle East : Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.

: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq. Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Further, Apple Music is now also expanding to a huge number of countries in multiple territories including:

Africa : Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia. Asia-Pacific : Bhutan.

: Bhutan. Europe : Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia.

: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia. Latin America and the Caribbean : the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay.

: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay. Middle East : Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen.

: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen. Oceania: Solomon Islands.

Following this expansion the App Store finds itself available in 175 countries and regions, making it the "world's safest and most vibrant app marketplace".