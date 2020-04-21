What you need to know
- Apple announced this morning that its services are now available in new countries.
- App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Arcade, and more are now more global than ever.
- We have the full list of additional countries and services below.
Apple this morning announced that it has rolled its services out to a ton of new countries including Kosovo, Morocco, Qatar, and tons more.
Services including Apple's App Store, iCloud, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Music are now available to more people than ever before.
Apple says that the following countries all now have access to the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud:
- Africa: Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia.
- Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar.
- Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.
- Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.
- Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.
Further, Apple Music is now also expanding to a huge number of countries in multiple territories including:
- Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.
- Asia-Pacific: Bhutan.
- Europe: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia.
- Latin America and the Caribbean: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay.
- Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen.
- Oceania: Solomon Islands.
Following this expansion the App Store finds itself available in 175 countries and regions, making it the "world's safest and most vibrant app marketplace".
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Watch this dongle flex allow a Mac Pro to work with 3 ancient Mac displays
The Pro Display XDR isn't Apple's first obscenely costly monitor. Watch some of the others be hooked up to a Mac Pro.
Apple's refreshed AirPods Pro reportedly won't arrive until later in 2020
Don't hold your breath for new AirPods Pro anytime soon.
AirPower's like London busses – you wait for ages for it, then two arrive
We've heard claims that AirPower is back on the table, but what if Apple actually has a couple of different sizes being tested?
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch only.