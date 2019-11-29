Maybe you aren't looking for a new iPhone or MacBook Pro this holiday season. Nonetheless, you're in the market for great Apple accessories such as keyboards and mice. Here are some you can score at deep discounts on Black Friday.

Get the Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for use with the 9..7-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st Generation and 2nd Generation), iPad Air (3rd Generation) iPad (6th Generation and 7th Generation) and iPad mini (5th Generation).

Yes, it's magic Magic Mouse 2 Two choices Available in silver and space gray, the latest Magic Mouse is rechargeable so you don't have to worry about buying new batteries. $59 at Amazon

$69 at Walmart

Lighter than the original, the Magic Mouse 2 has a built-in battery and continuous bottom shell with an optimized foot design. The device's multi-touch surface allows you to perform simple gesture like swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents. Don't miss out on today's newest and best Black Friday deals

With four force sensors underneath the surface, the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 makes scrolling and swiping more productive and confortable. It requires a Bluetooth 4-enabled Mac computer.

Featuring a full-size keyboard, this accessory requires no batteries or pairing. Durable and lightweight, the cover protects the front and back of your tablet.

For the retired 10.5-inch iPad Pro only, this leather sleeve features a soft microfiber lining. It also includes a place to put your new Apple Pencil!

Like the model for the 11-inch iPad Pro, this accessory includes a full-size keyboard, and doesn't require batteries or pairing. Durable and lightweight, the cover protects the front and back of your tablet.

The newest Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Works 2018 iPad Pro models only Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation), the newest Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. $120 at Amazon