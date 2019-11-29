Maybe you aren't looking for a new iPhone or MacBook Pro this holiday season. Nonetheless, you're in the market for great Apple accessories such as keyboards and mice. Here are some you can score at deep discounts on Black Friday.
Starting writing
Apple Pencil (1st Generation)
Compatible with many tablets
The first Apple Pencil is still the one to buy for most of the iPads on the market today, including the all-new 10.2-inch model.
Get the Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for use with the 9..7-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st Generation and 2nd Generation), iPad Air (3rd Generation) iPad (6th Generation and 7th Generation) and iPad mini (5th Generation).
Yes, it's magic
Magic Mouse 2
Two choices
Available in silver and space gray, the latest Magic Mouse is rechargeable so you don't have to worry about buying new batteries.
Lighter than the original, the Magic Mouse 2 has a built-in battery and continuous bottom shell with an optimized foot design. The device's multi-touch surface allows you to perform simple gesture like swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents.
Redesigned and rechargeable
Apple Magic Trackpad 2
Edge-to-edge glass goodness
The second-generation Apple Magic Trackpad is 30 percent larger than the previous model, which makes it easier to use.
With four force sensors underneath the surface, the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 makes scrolling and swiping more productive and confortable. It requires a Bluetooth 4-enabled Mac computer.
Type time
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio (for iPad Pro 11-inch)
Forget the batteries
Compatible with only the 11-inch iPad Pro, this keyboard works with the tablet's Smart Connector.
Featuring a full-size keyboard, this accessory requires no batteries or pairing. Durable and lightweight, the cover protects the front and back of your tablet.
Feels like butter
Apple Leather Sleeve (for iPad Pro 10.5-inch)
Amazing deal
The Apple Leather Sleeve is available in four colors: taupe, electric blue, PRODUCT(RED), and black.
For the retired 10.5-inch iPad Pro only, this leather sleeve features a soft microfiber lining. It also includes a place to put your new Apple Pencil!
Type time II
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio (for third-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch)
Forget the batteries
Compatible with only the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, this keyboard works with the tablet's Smart Connector.
Like the model for the 11-inch iPad Pro, this accessory includes a full-size keyboard, and doesn't require batteries or pairing. Durable and lightweight, the cover protects the front and back of your tablet.
The newest
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Works 2018 iPad Pro models only
Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation), the newest Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use.
The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become much more. With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.