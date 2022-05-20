What you need to know
- A new Essentials Anniversaries feature has been added to Apple Music.
- It will feature landmark albums from artists as they hit major milestones.
- Radiohead's OK Computer is first up celebrating its 25th anniversary on May 21.
Apple has added a new Essentials Anniversaries section to Apple Music that will celebrate landmark albums from artists as they reach major milestones.
As reported by MacStories:
Apple Music was quietly updated today with a new feature: Essentials Anniversaries. The new Apple Music section features landmark albums from artists organized by their anniversaries, from five-year anniversaries all the way to 65-year-old albums.
May 21 will see the first album, RadioHead's OK Computer, showcased with the album, music videos, and a special Apple Music Radio show also called Essentials Anniversaries with DJ Matt Wilkinson.
From Apple:
Essentials Albums are the ones you come home to, the ones you swear by. They're classics and game-changers - records that've defined eras, careers, movements, and moments in time. This is the place on Apple Music where we celebrate essentials as they approach milestone anniversaries, with exclusive artist interviews, live events, and extended editors' notes.
The report says that Apple's Essentials Anniversaries is still rolling out worldwide. Apple this week also announced that it would be streaming new concerts on Apple Music, starting with Harry Styles' 'One Night Only in New York' on Friday.
Report: Apple increases iPhone 14 OLED order to 150 million, BOE struggling
A new report says that Apple is set to make 150 million units of OLED panelts for the iPhone 14, but that supplier BOE hasn't yet been approved as one of the manufacturers.
WandaVision's Matt Shakman to direct some of Apple's Godzilla series
Apple is getting a live-action Godzilla series, and the first two episodes will be directed by Matt Shakman, who helped create Wandavision.
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5 beta for public beta testers
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Buy one of these silly AirPods cases to stand out
You want something really weird, silly, or wonderfully different to protect your AirPods from life's bumps and drops? We've got you covered.