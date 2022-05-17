What you need to know
- Apple Music will live stream Harry Styles and a One Night Only in New York concert.
- Special encore editions of the concert will also stream in the days after the live performance.
- A new album will drop on the same day.
Apple Music will live stream a special concert by artist Harry Styles on Friday, May 20. The One Night Only in New York concert will be available to all Apple Music subscribers.
The news was shared by the Apple Music Twitter account which noted that this is "a new concert series with your favorite artists." Those who click through the link in the tweet will see Apple Music open to a special Apple Music Live: Harry Styles page that currently houses interviews and albums.
Those wanting to watch will need to be ready to go at 9:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST on Friday, May 20th. Styles will also release a new Album dubbed Harry's House on the same day. While encore streams of the concert will run on May 22 and May 26, it isn't clear whether it will be available for on-demand viewing afterward.
You'll need to be an Apple Music or Apple One subscriber to take the concert in, with the latter also getting you access to other Apple services including Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.
Apple Music is arguably the best iPhone music streaming service and we expect a future update to add support for classical music via a bespoke app, too.
