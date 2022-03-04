Apple is making it easier for people to donate to UNICEF to help those affected by the crisis in Ukraine by putting a banner on its website and inside the News app.

Opening the Apple News app on iPhone and iPad displays a banner that offers people the chance to donate to the cause, while Apple also has a button at the top of its apple.com webpage. Clicking it opens the Music or iTunes app where payment can be handled.

Apple notes that it will transfer 100% of the donation to UNICEF to help support families affected by the crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Click the amount you wish to contribute, then click Donate and Apple will transfer 100% of your contribution to UNICEF USA in support of families affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Apple has taken other steps relating to the Russia—Ukraine situation including the cessation of product sales in the country. The company has also removed two prominent Russian apps from the App Store — both Sputnik and RT are no longer available for download from international App Stores although they are still available for download inside Russia.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently sent a note to employees saying that the company would also match donations at a ratio of 2:1 for those who want to help Ukraine.