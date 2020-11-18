"Peanuts" fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special ad-free broadcasts of "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." To complement their release on Apple TV+ this holiday season, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will also air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT (check local listings) and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT (check local listings).

In a press release , Apple has announced that it is teaming up with PBS to air the upcoming Peanuts specials on both Apple TV+ , PBS, and PBS Kids. For PBS, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on November 22, 2020, and A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on December 13. Both airings will be completely ad-free.

In addition to airing on PBS, Apple will also be streaming each special on Apple TV+. For Apple TV+ subscribers, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will begin streaming on November 18 but also be available for free to non-subscribers from November 25 through November 27. A Charlie Brown Christmas will begin streaming to Apple TV+ subscribers beginning on December 4 but also be free to all from December 11 through December 13.

The decision to bring the Peanuts holiday specials to PBS was most likely due to the backlash Apple received after streaming It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown exclusively on Apple TV+. While the company made the title free for a few days like it is doing with the upcoming specials, many complained that they did not have a device that had access to Apple's streaming service. The company's partnership with PBS should allow all viewers, whether you have access to Apple TV+ or not, to watch the Peanuts specials.